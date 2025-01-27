Over 100 truckloads of hay for SA farmers affected by drought

The delivery of more than 100 truckloads of donated hay to farming communities across South Australia, as a result of financial support from the Malinauskas Labor Government, has commenced this long weekend - assisting our primary producers through some of the driest conditions on record.

With hay prices continuing to soar and good quality fodder becoming harder to find, some of the country’s top-quality hay will be heading to South Australia to help local farmers. Trucks will traverse a total of 218,770kms, loaded with 3,630 bales of donated hay, valued at over an incredible $400,000, which will help over 130 farmers, their families, and their communities.

The convoy left early Saturday morning via the Calder Highway bound for Peterborough travelling via Sea Lake; Mildura; Renmark; Morgan; Burra to arrive at the Peterborough Rodeo Grounds.

On Sunday morning trucks headed in all directions to cover the massive expanse of the 11 Local Government Areas of Adelaide Plains; Ceduna; Elliston; Goyder; Mid Murray; Mount Remarkable; Murray Bridge; Northern Areas; Orroroo Carrieton; Peterborough; and Wakefield.

Charitable organisations including Aussie Hay Runners, Need for Feed, Rapid Relief Team and Rural Aid have been and are continuing to deliver thousands of bales of donated hay to hundreds of farmers and their communities in regions across the state, from the South East to the Mid-North, Murraylands, and all the way to the Eyre Peninsula.

The State Government’s $18 million drought support package also includes $5 million for the On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme, which provides rebates of up to 75% (to a maximum of $5,000 excluding GST) to assist with eligible projects that manage drought conditions and strengthen drought preparedness, with strong interest in the scheme.

The Connecting Communities Events Program has also received strong interest, where groups can apply for up to $5,000 to host events that foster social connections and provide support during these challenging times.

The first event was held at Jamestown last month hosted by the Jamestown APEX Club. Attended by 900 people, the ’24 Drought: Resilience at its Best’ event focused on strengthening community by fostering a supportive environment for mental health, wellbeing, and drought assistance.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) has also supported Livestock SA and Grain Producers SA to host smaller events such as community barbeques to bring people together, reconnect and explore the assistance available.

The State Government has also allocated $1 million in funding for additional health and wellbeing support through the Rural Financial Counselling Service and the Family and Business (FaB) Support Program. FaB mentors and the Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS), provide free, confidential, and independent services that link people with the appropriate assistance.

For more information call the Recovery Hotline on 1800 931 314 or visit

https://pir.sa.gov.au/drought

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We really appreciate these organisations helping South Australian farmers and are pleased to be able to support the delivery of much needed fodder to drought affected farming communities across the state.

We have been listening to the feedback from the drought roundtables held across the state with key regional stakeholders and the advice received from the Drought Advisory Group.

These truckloads of hay will provide some immediate relief and we encourage farmers to explore the assistance available in the drought support package to help upgrade infrastructure and strengthen the ability to tackle the challenges of drought.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo MP, Labor Duty Member for Frome

It is at our toughest times, that Australians show their true spirit of compassion and generosity. Our strong sense of community shines, and this hay run is an example of Australians looking out for each other.

It is no accident that on this Australia Day weekend our farmers from other parts of Australia are working with other charity groups like Hay Runners, to support farmers in our state doing it tough at the moment.

This is more than an act of charity, it’s about people coming together to ensure we all survive this drought with the least possible damage to our farmers and small rural towns.

When our farmers are hurting so are the people in the small townships, and vice versa.

It is great to see our farmers on the Adelaide Plains and Mid North being supported by the broader community.

Attributable to Linda Widdup, founder of Aussie Hay Runners

We couldn’t be prouder working alongside the South Australian Government, and we wish to acknowledge and thank everyone who has been involved in making this run happen – and believe me, there’s been a lot involved.

As always, our reputation is of utmost importance to us and every single bale is top quality oaten or wheaten hay with the highest nutritional value possible, it’s so fresh, it’s just been baled.

Aussie Hay Runners are extremely proud to help farmers, it’s not a handout - it’s a hand up.