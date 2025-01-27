SA economy maintains ranking as one of nation’s best

Release date: 28/01/25

South Australia’s economy has maintained its position as second best in the country, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

SA now shares second spot with Queensland, with WA remaining at the top of the leader board for a second time.

It follows South Australia’s economy coming first in the nation for three reports in a row from January last year.

Among the eight indicators assessed by CommSec, South Australia leads the nation on real economic growth, up 8.4 percent on the decade average.

Our State came second in the country on Unemployment and Dwelling Starts.

We were also ranked second for Construction work done, which was up by 15.4 percent on the decade average, reflecting the ongoing strength of our residential construction sector.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Despite national economic headwinds, South Australia has continued to outperform the nation.

It’s pleasing to see our state’s economy maintain second position on the leader table, in what CommSec has described as a closely fought contest.

The positive result follows the Business Council of Australia ranking South Australia the best place in the nation to do business.