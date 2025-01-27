Expanded mentoring program launches to support SA veteran community

Release date: 25/01/25

Applications are now open for the 2025 Veterans SA Career and Business Mentoring program, which has expanded its support to assist adult children of military families to navigate career and business pathways.

Recognising the unique challenges often faced by the veteran community in defining their career and business goals post-service, the program equips participants with critical skills for success by connecting them with experienced South Australian business leaders.

Now in its fourth year, the program is open to transitioning and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members, reservists, Defence partners and – for the first time – veterans’ children who are over 18 years.

The 2025 program will run across eight months, from April to November, with pairs working together on career planning, skills translation, business planning and networking. Monthly online workshops will also expose participants to topics covering career transitions, job seeking tips and business support advice.

Mentee participants are offered a choice of two program streams – Career and Skills Development or Business Development and Entrepreneurship – and matched with a mentor who best suits their individual needs.

Mentor applications are open to professionals from across the South Australian business community and have previously included former-serving ADF members wanting to give back to the veteran community.

South Australian-based Strategy and Business Coach Christine Molitor from Be Sustained, will once again facilitate the program, leveraging her extensive consulting experience to help participants maximise the benefits of the program.

Since it began 2021, 61 members of the veteran community have completed the mentoring program. Participants have successfully gained meaningful employment, secured new opportunities, and used mentor support to shape business plans and bring their business ideas to fruition.

Applications are now open and close 16 February 2025. Members of the veteran community and South Australian business professionals are encouraged to apply.

To apply or learn more visit veteranssa.sa.gov.au/programs-events/mentoring-program/.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This program is an exciting opportunity for those within our veteran community to gain important skills and guidance as they transition to new careers or pursue opportunities beyond their military service.

By connecting with leading industry experts and business professionals, participants can glean insights, gain valuable advice and expand their networks, enabling them to take their professional lives and careers to the next level.

We also recognise the unique challenges many children of ADF families face when pursuing study and embarking on their own careers, impacted by frequent relocations and disruptions to schooling and education due to the nature of military life.

This year we’re thrilled to expand eligibility for the program and give adult children of veterans access to this unique opportunity to realise their own career goals.

Attributable to Katerina Blekic, 2024 Veterans SA Career and Business Mentoring Program participant

Being a Defence partner certainly comes with its challenges, in particular moving frequently and having to switch jobs can leave you feeling unsettled and stuck in limbo. I started to lose my confidence and I was seeking that growth and networking.

The Veterans SA Career and Business Mentoring Program was a real game-changer; it gave me the support I needed and set me on a clearer path professionally and personally.

Thanks to the support of my mentor, I was able to get my confidence back and step out into the Defence community by moving into a new role within the defence industry.

Attributable to Amy Ormrod, 2024 Veterans SA Career and Business Mentoring program mentor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cygence.

As a long-term Defence spouse, I have first-hand experience of the difficulties that come with separating my life and career from Defence. Fortunately, I’ve been able to successfully carve out my own career and be independent.

That’s why I think this program is so important because Defence spouses are included.

I was fortunate to be paired with Defence spouse, Kat, and help her navigate some of those unique challenges and support her career growth and development.

As a mentor, this has been incredibly rewarding experience and one I would highly recommend.