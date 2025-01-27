Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,914 in the last 365 days.

Unlocking the story of Chinook salmon using dorsal fin rays

Step 2: Imaging

After the fin rays have been prepared in the lab, they are examined under a microscope to get a better view of the annuli. A microscope with a camera is used to obtain digitized, detailed pictures of each fin ray sample.

Step 3: Aging

Individuals in the lab observe each fin ray image and count the annuli. Each annulus corresponds to a single year of growth and appears as bright white bands. Once the annuli are counted, the age is estimated by adding up the total number of annuli (Figure 5). Obtaining accurate ages from fish is important because it helps provide valuable information on their life history, age composition, and population structure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Unlocking the story of Chinook salmon using dorsal fin rays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more