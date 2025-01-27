Supreme Court amends its policies and payment guidelines for counsel it appoints in capital and other criminal cases

A California Courts news release by Merrill Balassone reports on Supreme Court changes to its policies and payment guidelines for appointed counsel in death penalty litigation, including direct appeals and habeas corpus proceedings, and payment guidelines for appointed counsel in all criminal cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.