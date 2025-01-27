TPWD Finalizes Purchase of 2,020 Acres Near Colorado Bend State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) laid the groundwork for a new state park in Central Texas with the purchase of 2,020 acres in Burnet County.

The property includes two miles along the Colorado River and is located across the river from Colorado Bend State Park. Its purchase solidifies phase one of a potential two-phase property purchase to create a new state park comprising more than 3,000 acres.

TPWD is exploring an additional 1,100-acre property in Lampasas and Burnet counties which was presented at the Jan. 22-23 Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting. The commission authorized TPWD’s executive director to take all necessary steps to acquire the approximately 1,100 acres from a willing seller.

TPWD purchased the 2,020-acre property utilizing a combination of a one-time funding appropriation and funds from sporting goods sales tax. The new state park will be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion fund overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2023 to create a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing new state parks.

This land acquisition is one of many made by the TPWD in recent months, with the goal of expanding public access to Texas’ natural spaces in more corners of the state. This achievement joins the previous two acquisitions totaling 3,703 acres at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area along with the purchase of the 500-acre Lake Colorado City State Park, amongst others.

“It’s great to see these acquisitions which will provide public access and conserve their beautiful landscapes for years to come,” said Jeff Hildebrand, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. “This property near the current Colorado Bend State Park is the cornerstone for what will be a brand-new park.”

When notified of available properties, TPWD conducts a due diligence review to determine the property’s feasibility as a state park. In this case, TPWD determined the property’s outstanding natural and historic features made this property an excellent candidate as a new state park.

“It is exciting to add another incredible property that will eventually become a new Texas State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “This acquisition will give visitors access to enjoy the beautiful Colorado River and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property. It is fun to imagine generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property. It is also great to see our team and families work together to leave this legacy for Texas.”

The property features rugged hills, diverse native habitats and the aforementioned two miles of river front on the Colorado River. It is approximately ten miles upstream from Lake Buchanan and will create additional recreational opportunities and habitat protection.

Now that the sale is complete, TPWD will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property. This plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.