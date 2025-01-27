NUJ welcomes FOI ruling on PSNI disclosure

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, has welcomed the decision of the Commissioner in the appeal brought by Tanya Fowles over requests for information linked to the Kate Simpson murder investigation.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has welcomed a ruling by the Information Commissioner’s Office upholding an appeal by Tanya Fowles, Investigative reporter, following the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s failure to disclose requested information in line with their obligations under Freedom of Information legislation.

Fowles sought disclosures in part, related to the rank of an officer who refused to authorise an answer/provide clarification to her enquiries to the PSNI Press office in relation to the Kate Simpson murder investigation. The PSNI had advised the cost/time of complying meant it was unable to provide a response.

The journalist’s appeal to the Information Commissioner related to the manner in which PSNI dealt with her FOI requests regarding the investigation. Reporting by Fowles revealed flaws in the police investigation into the death of Northern Ireland showjumper Simpson.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, welcomed the decision of the Commissioner.

He said:

"This is a significant decision and a very welcome vindication of the appeal lodged by Tanya Fowles in respect to the unsatisfactory response to her legitimate queries, lodged in the public interest. "It is vital that public bodies adhere to the timescale and procedures outlined under FOI legislation. Where a request for information is refused, public bodies must issue a response in a timely fashion and in the manner provided for in legislation. Silence or delaying tactics are never an acceptable response to FOI requests. "The high level of public interest in this case makes the PSNI position even more concerning. "The relationship between the PSNI and the media is dependent on trust and respect. This determination serves as a reminder to the PSNI that FOI requests must be dealt with in a fair, independent and comprehensive manner."

Return to listing