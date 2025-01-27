Sunstate Equipment Announces CEO Transition

Norty Turner has been named the new CEO of Sunstate Equipment

Industry Leader Norty Turner Is Appointed CEO of Sunstate Equipment with Chris Watts Announcing Retirement

I am honored to join Sunstate Equipment, grateful to the Board of Directors, and excited for the opportunity to contribute to its continued success.” — Norty Turner

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstate Equipment ’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Norty Turner as President & CEO beginning February 10, 2025. Turner succeeds Chris Watts, who will retire as President & CEO eﬀective March 28, 2025.“Chris is an inspiring, values-driven leader with an extraordinary passion for our people and commitment to our company,” said Marcel Langlois, senior Board Member. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for his invaluable contributions and the strong foundation for growth he helped to create during his time as CEO. We are now well-positioned to raise the bar on our aspirations for Sunstate’s next chapter, and I’m delighted that Norty will lead that next phase in the company’s growth given his deep understanding of our industry and visionary leadership.”Turner brings extensive expertise to Sunstate Equipment, with three decades of experience in the equipment rental industry. In 1995, he began his career as a sales coordinator at Hertz Equipment Rental and advanced through the ranks to hold senior positions, including Vice President & General Manager of HERC EMEA, and concurrently as President of Hertz Equipment France.In 2012, Turner became CEO of RIWAL, a Netherlands-based equipment rental company, where he successfully led the organization for more than six years. Upon returning to the U.S., he joined United Rentals as Senior Vice President of Services and Advanced Solutions, a role he held until 2022. Turner’s deep industry knowledge and proven leadership across diverse markets position him to guide Sunstate Equipment into its next phase of strategic growth."I am honored to join Sunstate Equipment, grateful to the Board of Directors, and excited for the opportunity to contribute to its continued success," said Turner. "Sunstate’s dedication to exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, and a people-ﬁrst culture truly sets it apart in the industry. My focus will be on building upon the strong foundation that Chris and the leadership team have established. Working alongside our talented teams to drive growth, innovation, and customer-focused business excellence, together we will not only uphold Sunstate’s legacy, but also shape a future defined by bold ideas, lasting partnerships, and a shared commitment to exceptional achievements."Chris Watts will oﬃcially step down at the end of March after nearly 30 years of dedicated service. As the son of founder Mike Watts, Chris has been instrumental in transforming Sunstate from a regional rental company into a nationally recognized leader."Leading this dedicated and principled team has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Chris Watts. “The success we’ve achieved is a testament to the hard work, ambition, and unwavering commitment of the 2,500 individuals who make up the Sunstate family. I am confident that under Norty Turner’s leadership, Sunstate will continue to thrive."###ABOUT SUNSTATE EQUIPMENTSunstate is the premier construction equipment rental provider for those seeking expertise, transparency, simplicity, and responsive support during every stage of the rental experience. The Arizona-based Sunstate Equipment brings excellent customer service to their partners in construction from coast to coast. Founded in 1977 by equipment rental pioneer Mike Watts (now retired), Sunstate operates under the leadership of President and CEO Chris Watts and will do so going forward under the leadership of incoming President & CEO Norty Turner. In 2017, Sumitomo Corp., a leading global investment ﬁrm, purchased full interest shares, positioning Sunstate for solid, sustainable growth. For more information visit www.sunstateequip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.