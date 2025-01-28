From Audition Tapes to Red Carpets: Casting Director Lisa London’s 'From Start to Stardom'

From Start To Stardom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an eye for talent honed over three decades, Lisa London, one of Hollywood's top casting directors, continues to shape the careers of future stars. Known for her ability to spot upcoming talent, Lisa has been at the forefront of casting some of today's biggest names including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Selena Gomez, Yara Shahidi, Mariska Hargitay, Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Josh Gad.

Lisa's journey in show business started in her childhood, accompanying her father, the renowned television director Jerry London, on various iconic TV sets. This early exposure gave her a unique perspective on the industry, which she has parlayed into a successful career alongside her business partner, Catherine Stroud.

Best-Selling Guide: "From Start to Stardom (The Casting Directors Guide For Actors)"

Lisa London has now shared her insider knowledge in her acclaimed book, "From Start to Stardom," where she offers an unprecedented peek into the world of auditioning. This guide answers crucial questions like:

How do I get started as an actor?

How do I make the most of my head-shots and resume?

When and how do I get an agent or a manager?

How to go about auditioning?

What are the keys to successful self-taping?

What does a casting director look for in an actor?

Why do some actors get callbacks and others do not?

What does your mindset have to do with auditioning?

Empowering Actors Through Education:

Lisa doesn't stop at writing; she's also committed to teaching. She conducts auditioning technique intensives and classes across the U.S., helping actors navigate the complexities of the industry, enhance their skills, boost their confidence, and achieve their career goals.

Testimonials from Students:

Emily Jewel Hoder: "Since I’ve started coaching with Lisa, I feel more relaxed and confident while self-taping. She has so much knowledge—it’s really helped me improve. I’m getting more callbacks now! She’s super fun and the best coach I’ve ever had."

Sofia Walters: "I went from no callbacks to several callbacks and bookings out of the blue, just from taking her direction in class. Lisa provides actors the necessary skills to be successful from the audition all the way to the set."

Upcoming Intensive:

Join Lisa for her next intensive in Franklin, Tennessee, from February 7th to 9th. This is your chance to learn from one of the best in the business.

Online Monthly classes for kids/teens and adults:

Do you want to perfect your auditioning skills? Take monthly online classes and hone your craft of acting, gain confidence in making bolder choices and turn your acting goals into realities.

About Lisa London:

Lisa London has been a pivotal figure in Hollywood casting, with a career that spans the discovery of some of the most notable talents in film and television. Her dedication to mentoring the next generation of actors through her book and classes continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Contact: Lisa London Email: fromstarttostardom@gmail.com

For more information, visit: https://www.fromstarttostardom.com/

