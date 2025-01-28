United Planet Celebrates Two New Board Members: Amy Kemmerer and Bob Wollheim

United Planet welcomes Amy Kemmerer and Bob Wollheim to its Board, marking a new chapter of leadership to expand its global impact.

I'm thrilled to welcome Amy and Bob to United Planet's Board of Directors. Their extensive experience will be invaluable as United Planet continues to grow and expand our impact around the world.” — United Planet CEO Jill Tracy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a Boston-based non-profit organization committed to cultivating global relationships, is thrilled to announce the addition of inspiring new members to its Board of Directors. This builds on United Planet's era of new leadership, with the recent addition of Jill Tracy as United Planet's new Chief Executive Officer.United Planet has assembled a dynamic leadership team to elevate its mission and broaden its global impact, including accomplished individuals Amy Kemmerer and Bob Wollheim as new board members . Their wealth of expertise and experience will be invaluable in steering the organization toward a bright future.The addition of these remarkable leaders marks a transformative moment for United Planet.Amy Kemmerer and Bob Wollheim, recently elected board members, have been recognized for outstanding achievements in their respective fields. They will be crucial in guiding United Planet’s strategic and organizational development. With their diverse backgrounds and strong leadership skills, they will significantly enhance our efforts to foster connections and promote collaboration on a global scale.AMY KEMMERER is a seasoned executive with significant leadership experience in business operations and finance. As COO of The NeuGroup, Inc., she enhances operational excellence for a global organization serving treasury and finance professionals. With over 20 years at General Electric, Amy established key processes for a $200M+ revenue organization and led global software quality initiatives. She holds degrees in chemistry and an MBA, and she is an innovator with 10 U.S. patents.As a Board Member for United Planet, Amy will use her expertise to support the organization’s mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding and community building across 40 countries, focusing on Children & Education, Environmental Sustainability, Global Health, and Women’s Empowerment. She is passionate about connecting cultures and creating pathways for shared understanding.“I am honored to join the Board of United Planet, an organization whose mission of fostering global understanding deeply resonates with me,” she said.BOB WOLLHEIM is a business leader, author, and innovator passionate about reimagining leadership in a tech-driven world. As a Partner at CI&T, a global digital solutions company, he focuses on unlocking human potential and fostering collaboration at scale. His book, “The Art of Business and People Orchestration,” offers fresh insights for leaders navigating rapid change. Bob is also exploring the transformative role of AI, not just in organizations but in shaping the next generation, through a unique project teaching kids to blend innovation with human values.“It’s an honor to join United Planet’s Board and contribute to its inspiring mission of fostering global connections and positive change,” he said.On this occasion, United Planet CEO Jill Tracy said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Amy and Bob to United Planet's Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and innovative perspectives will be invaluable as United Planet continues to grow and expand our impact around the world. I'm confident that their contributions will help us achieve new milestones and further our mission to create a more peaceful, sustainable, united planet for all”.United Planet Board of Directors Co-Chairs, Achim Dettweilter and Tracey Lesetar-Smith, expressed their enthusiasm about the new additions to the Board: “We are incredibly delighted to have Amy and Bob join our Board of Directors at United Planet. Their unique talents & experience, coupled with their infectious enthusiasm will undoubtedly help propel us to new heights. Welcome aboard, Amy and Bob!”As United Planet enters this new chapter, the organization remains dedicated to promoting intercultural understanding and building meaningful relationships worldwide.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗧United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad , virtual internships, internships abroad, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries.

United Planet Overview

