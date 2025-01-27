“Beijing Stories” Exhibition Explores Chinese Capital’s Transformation Over Decades

Lois Conner with visitors at the “Beijing Stories” exhibition at Liu Shiming Art Gallery Visitors during the “Beijing Stories” exhibition opening at the Liu Shiming Art Gallery. Beijing Stories: an exhibition featuring the sculptures of Liu Shiming alongside the photographs of Lois Conner.

Liu Shiming’s sculptures and Lois Conner’s panoramas capture Beijing’s evolution from the 1980s to 2010.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, January 16, 2025 - The Liu Shiming Art Gallery (15 East 40th Street, 5th Floor) opened its doors on January 16, to “Beijing Stories: Sculptures by Liu Shiming and Photographs by Lois Conner,” an exhibition that explores Beijing’s transformation from the 1980s to 2010. Combining intimate sculptures with panoramic photography, the show highlights the intersections of urban development, cultural heritage, and the personal stories shaped by this era of change.

Liu’s sculptures reflect the strength and determination of individuals adapting to shifting social and physical environments, while Conner’s photographs document the architectural and communal changes that redefined the city. Their works provide a thoughtful perspective on Beijing’s modern history, bridging the tension between tradition and progress.

Highlighted in the exhibition is Liu Shiming’s Grandmother’s Pekingese Dogs (1988), a ceramic work that captures the quiet tenderness of daily life. The unpolished textures and deliberate simplicity of the piece reflect Liu’s commitment to preserving the dignity of ordinary people in his art. Rooted in the cultural and historical narratives of China, Liu’s work portrays resilience and human connection amid Beijing’s rapid urbanization during the late 20th century.

Liu Shiming (1926–2010) is a trailblazing figure in Chinese modern sculpture. His career spanned monumental works and deeply personal studies, bridging traditional Chinese aesthetics with contemporary forms. His work has gained international recognition in recent years, appearing in major institutions and public spaces worldwide.

Complementing Liu’s sculptures is Hutong Courtyard, Beijing (1995), one of Lois Conner’s iconic panoramic photographs. Captured from an elevated perspective, the image reveals a geometric interplay of rooftops and courtyards, evoking a sense of memory and communal life in a space that has since been transformed by modernization. The absence of figures invites viewers to imagine life beyond the frame, offering a contemplative view of a city in transition.

Conner’s career spans nearly half a century, during which she has used her 7x17” banquet camera to capture the landscapes of China and the world. Her annual visits to China since 1984 have allowed her to document the sweeping transformations of its cities and countryside.

Through this exhibition, “Beijing Stories” invites visitors to reflect on themes of progress, preservation, and the endurance of cultural memory. The pairing of these two artists underscores the interplay between the intimate and the monumental, the personal and the collective, offering a multifaceted view of Beijing’s past and present.

The gallery will also host a panel discussion with Lois Conner and art critic Lilly Wei on February 6, 2025.

For more information about the exhibition, upcoming programs, or the Liu Shiming Art Foundation, visit our official website or follow us on social media.

Liu Shiming Art Foundation and Gallery

