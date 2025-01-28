Food For Health Partners with Outpost Co-op, Nutritionally Tailored Meals Now Available at Outpost Primary Locations

Food For Health Mgr of Advancement & Education Provides Delicious Samples at Outpost Co-op Location

Every Purchase of FFH Meals and Snacks Provides Nutritious Meals for Those in Need

Through our innovative collaboration, we will bring transformative changes to all, nourishing while preventing, managing, and even eliminating chronic health conditions through good food.” — Outpost Co-op CEO, Ray Simpkins

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy Koshgarian, President and CEO of Food For Health (FFH), today announced the official launch of FFH’s nutritionally tailored meals and snacks for sale at Outpost Co-op primary locations.Koshgarian said Outpost Co-op has been a great supporter of Food For Health’s community impact. This growing partnership mutually accelerates both organization’s missions, “Along with our community programs addressing Type 2 Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Hypertension, High-Risk Pregnancy, and Senior Health, this line of healthy snacks and chef-created grab-n-go meals makes eating healthy convenient and delicious for even more Milwaukeeans.” Koshgarian adds that this next step is an innovative access point that provides individuals, prescribing clinicians, and businesses with fresh and delicious nutritionally tailored meals and snacks.Outpost Co-op CEO, Ray Simpkins, agrees, “Outpost Co-op is proud to expand our partnership with FFH and continue to support its aligned vision of creating equitable access to healthy and healthy lives through the power of nourishing food. We share a commitment to building stronger communities by providing access to wholesome food. Through our innovative collaboration, we will bring transformative changes to all, nourishing while preventing, managing, and even eliminating chronic health conditions through good food.”Food For Health will be provide samples and learning opportunities at the Bay View, Capitol Drive, Mequon, and State Street Outpost Co-op locations in February and March.For addresses and directions to Outpost Co-op locations, visit https://www.outpost.coop . To learn more about Food For Health and stay up-to-date on tastings and other events please follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook About Food For HealthFood For Health is a 501c3 public charity and community-based organization disrupting diet-related disease through a comprehensive Medically Tailored Meal (MTM) program. As the only MTM provider in the state of Wisconsin, we’ve joined forces with other like-minded organizations across the nation as part of the Food Is Medicine Coalition to realize our vision of creating equitable access to healthy and happy lives through the power of food.About Outpost Co-opOutpost Co-op has been a proud part of the greater Milwaukee community since 1970, bringing neighbors, farmers, and vendors together through good food. With four neighborhood locations—on East Capitol in Milwaukee, West State in Wauwatosa, South Kinnikinnic in Bay View, and West Mequon Road in Mequon—Outpost is dedicated to serving its local communities with fresh, local and. wholesome foods. Outpost employs nearly 400 people, is a union employer represented by UFCW local #1473, and is Co-owned by more than 22,000 individuals across Southeastern Wisconsin. Outpost stands as one of the top ten largest cooperatively owned grocers in the country, thriving as a testament to the power of community and collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.