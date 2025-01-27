Governor Newsom cuts red tape, further suspends Coastal Commission rules to help LA firestorm survivors rebuild

Cutting red tape in rebuilding

The order responds to Coastal Commission guidance that suggested rebuilds are subject to Coastal Act exemption provisions and procedures and reiterates that all permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended. That legally erroneous guidance threatened to create confusion and delay in rebuilding efforts for impacted communities. The order further directs the Coastal Commission to stop issuing guidance or attempting to enforce permitting requirements that conflict with the Governor’s Executive order issued on January 12, 2025, which waives the CEQA and Coastal Act requirements, as well as a subsequent order issued on January 16 to streamline the building of accessory dwelling units to assist in creating more temporary housing.

Removing barriers to temporary housing

The executive order also suspends rules that could deter hotels, motels, and other short-term rentals from offering shelter to survivors for more than 30 days. The order temporarily allows survivors to remain classified as short-term occupants rather than tenants when they stay beyond 30 days, effectively suspending rules that might limit hotel and short-term rental operators’ flexibility to support extended stays. The order suspends these rules until March 8, 2025.