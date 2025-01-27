Rant Sports, Hockey Stick Fittings, announce strategic partnership

Hockey Stick Fittings has collaborated with Rant Sports

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hockey Stick Fittings (HSF), the innovative platform revolutionizing how hockey players find their perfect stick, is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Rant Sports, one of the leading voices in sports journalism. Together, they have launched a brand-new monthly column titled ‘Hockey Stick Fittings Sniper of the Month’, celebrating outstanding goal-scorers in hockey across all levels.‘Hockey Stick Fittings Sniper of the Month’ highlights elite sharpshooters who demonstrate exceptional scoring prowess and accuracy on the ice. Each month, the column will feature an in-depth profile of the selected player, providing insights into their playing style, the equipment they use, and how it complements their unique skills.So far, three players have won the award: Montreal's Cole Caufield for October, Colorado's Mikko Rantanen for November, and Colorado's Artturi Lehkonen for December.“We are thrilled to partner with Rant Sports for this exciting new feature,” said Justin Lafleur, Founder of Hockey Stick Fittings. “At HSF, we believe the right stick is crucial to a player’s success, and this collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase players excelling with the right equipment.”To celebrate the launch, Hockey Stick Fittings is offering free stick fittings.Picture this: effortlessly finding the most suitable hockey stick within your budget, every single time. Crafted by a passionate Canadian tech developer and lifelong hockey enthusiast, HOCKEYSTICKFITTINGS.COM is your ultimate guide through the complex world of hockey sticks.With over a decade of experience at top global tech companies, HSF’s creator blends smart technology with hockey expertise to simplify stick selection. Through a few simple inputs about your game, HSF’s cutting-edge algorithm identifies the best stick options tailored to your style and preferences. Acting as both your guide and broker, HSF scours reputable retailers to find the best deals on your perfect stick.“Partnering with Hockey Stick Fittings enhances Rant Sports’ commitment to delivering unique, actionable insights for sports enthusiasts,” said Sean Miller, Editor-in-Chief of Rant Sports. “We’re excited to highlight the top snipers who bring thrilling moments to the rink while educating our readers about the game-changing impact of the right equipment.”Readers can explore ‘Hockey Stick Fittings Sniper of the Month’ exclusively on the Rant Sports NHL page . Don’t miss the opportunity to improve your game—get your free stick fitting today at hockeystickfittings.com.Hockey Stick Fittings is a cutting-edge platform designed to help players of all levels find the perfect hockey stick. By combining technology and hockey knowledge, HSF makes stick selection effortless and effective, saving players time and money.Rant Sports is a premier destination for sports news, analysis, and opinion, delivering engaging content to passionate sports fans worldwide. Founded with the mission to provide bold perspectives, Rant Sports offers comprehensive coverage across all major sports, including in-depth features, expert commentary, and engaging multimedia content. It connects millions of readers with the stories that matter most, fostering a community of dedicated fans who live and breathe sports.

