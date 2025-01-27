FWC to host virtual public meetings on bass taxonomy rule updates

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend two virtual public meetings to discuss updates to rule language reflecting recent taxonomic changes to bass species as outlined in a news release in 2024.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide updates on recent taxonomic changes that recognize Florida bass (Micropterus salmoides) as a species distinct from largemouth bass (Micropterus nigricans). These updates require changes to existing rule language to ensure consistency and to streamline regulations intended to conserve Florida bass genetics. These updates will not affect existing bag and length limits for black bass species.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback during a public comment period.

How to Participate

Interested participants should email Shelby.McCarty@MyFWC.com. Once registered, a confirmation email with instructions for joining the virtual meetings via computer, tablet, or cell phone will be provided.

For additional resources, including details on freshwater fishing regulations, conservation efforts, and updates, visit MyFWC.com/Freshwater.