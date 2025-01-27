New intake open for connectivity funding applications

CANADA, January 27 - The sixth intake of the Connecting Communities BC funding program will be open for applications until June 30, 2025.

In March 2022, B.C. and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million, contributing $415 million each, toward high-speed connectivity infrastructure projects in rural and remote areas.

Through Connecting Communities BC, the Province aims to provide all remaining underserved households and First Nation communities with access to high-speed internet by 2027. This program also fulfils a Call to Action in the Declaration Act Action Plan.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet in any area of the province, with a focus on specific areas that do not have access to internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 10 Mbps per second upload speed.

The Connecting Communities BC program completed five intakes between September 2022 and December 2024. Projects applying for the sixth intake will be evaluated as they are received. Successful project applications from previous intakes will continue to be announced when they are approved.

Learn More:

Areas of interest are outlined in the Connecting Communities Application Guide available here::

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/initiatives-plans-strategies/internet-in-bc/connecting-communities-bc-application-docs/ccbc_application-guide.pdf

Connecting Communities BC:

https://www.gov.bc.ca/connectingcommunitiesbc

Connectivity in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

StrongerBC: Good Lives in Strong Communities:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Good-Lives-Strong-Communities-2023.pdf