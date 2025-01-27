The NCDOR Opens 2025 Individual Income Tax Filing Season

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue officially opened the 2025 individual income tax filing season and began accepting 2024 returns effective Monday, Jan. 27. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will receive acknowledgements.

For calendar year taxpayers, the due date to file income tax returns is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.The NCDOR reminds eligible taxpayers impacted by Hurricane Helene of State tax relief, including the removal of the penalties for failure to file a return and for failure to pay a tax when due provided the income tax return is filed or the tax is paid by May 1, 2025.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is more secure, convenient, and faster than paper filing. Free and low-cost online filing options for qualified taxpayers are available at ncdor.gov/filing.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The NCDOR administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.