Nora Mental Health-Now Open in Austin Texas

Austin's newest Mental Health Clinic, Nora is open and accepting new clients

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health, a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental health services, is now located in Austin, Texas. Under the leadership of owners Tim and Stephanie Donovan, the Austin clinic is now open and accepting new patients, offering a full spectrum of mental health services to the

community.

Located at 9020 N. Capital of Texas Highway Bldg 2, Suite 280, Nora Mental Health is designed to be a welcoming space where patients can receive personalized and compassionate care. Tim and Stephanie look forward to serving the Austin community and helping individuals achieve mental wellness through Whole Person Care. Nora Mental Health provides a wide range of services, including client-centered therapy, an in house therapy dog with a current clinical, telehealth options, and programs to address various mental health conditions. Patients can book appointments by going to https://www.noramentalhealth.com/austin-texas and filling out a new client request form.

The Donovans, who are Austin natives, opened the clinic to provide solutions for people who are hurting. They emphasize that wellness and wholeness are possible, and you are not alone. “Nora Mental Health offers a comfortable, convenient and caring environment to ensure anyone can walk through the doors to see their path to better health. We know the tough part was deciding to put yourself first, to courageously seek a professional. Nora Austin is the next step in your growth journey,” said Tim. Nora Austin accepts a variety of insurance plans and have multiple clinicians with robust backgrounds to serve many specialties in mental health.

Tim and Stephanie are excited to improve access to mental health care and promote mental wellness in their community. With a focus on accessibility and client-centered care, the Missoula clinic will offer a positive support system through a range of therapeutic services designed to improve the quality of life for its clients.

Email austin@noramentalhealth.com for any questions or to inquire about scheduling an appointment.

