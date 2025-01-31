Rove Wellness & Medspa: A Luxurious Escape in the Heart of Las Vegas

Our trusted providers are dedicated to enhancing your self-care experience, ensuring you leave with the confidence you truly deserve.” — Armani Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where luxury meets precision, Rove Wellness & Medspa, the premier destination for aesthetic and wellness services, is thrilled to announce a series of exciting new developments for 2025. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and genuine care, CEO and Founder Armani Johnson has created an unparalleled spa experience, designed to rejuvenate the body and uplift the soul. Armani proudly states, “Our trusted providers are dedicated to enhancing your self-care experience, ensuring you leave with the confidence you truly deserve.”

A Partnership with LVAC Athletic Club:

In an exciting new collaboration, Rove Wellness & Medspa is partnering with LVAC Athletic Club to bring exclusive perks to its members. Starting January 14, 2025, LVAC members will enjoy 25% off all aesthetic services, from cutting-edge laser hair removal to revitalizing IV therapy and wellness boosters. To celebrate, Rove will host engaging monthly pop-up events at LVAC's Flamingo Road location, where attendees can learn more about its premium services.

Introducing Potenza RF Microneedling:

Rove Wellness & Medspa is proud to debut Potenza RF Microneedling, a revolutionary treatment that combines advanced microneedling technology with radiofrequency. Designed to stimulate collagen production, tighten skin, and reduce fine lines, Potenza offers customizable treatments for a diverse range of skin tones and conditions. With FDA-approved devices that ensure safety and efficacy, Rove continues to address the lack of inclusive options in the aesthetic industry.

A Sophisticated Presence at Polo America:

This February, Rove will elevate the luxury experience at the 2025 Polo America Polo Match in Las Vegas. Guests are invited to visit Rove’s mini showroom inside the MacDonald Highlands home on February 28th and stop by Polo Village at South Point on March 1st. The event promises two days of glamour, featuring cocktail parties, jewelry showcases, Lamborghinis, gourmet food, and thrilling polo matches. Attendees will have the chance to participate in Rove’s exclusive raffle for three complimentary Potenza treatments.

An Oasis of Elegance and Care:

Since opening its doors in April 2024, Rove Wellness & Medspa has become a sanctuary for relaxation and self-care. Located in the vibrant Summerlin area, Rove is celebrated for its serene environment and exceptional service. Guests are welcomed into a luxurious setting, where soft lighting, elegant décor, and attentive staff create an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort.



Rove offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic and wellness services, including Dermal Fillers, Botox, PRP treatments, Skin Resurfacing, and Laser Hair Removal with the Cynosure Elite IQ laser. Wellness services include customizable IV therapy and vitamin boosting shots to support immunity and enhance overall wellness. One of many satisfied clients states, “I LOVE Rove Med Spa! The spa is beautiful and very soothing to the senses. The personnel are kind, patient, caring, and professional. El, who did RF microneedling on me, was wonderful in walking me through the experience. I would recommend Rove to anyone. Fantastic place!”

About Armani Johnson:

A passionate advocate for inclusivity in the aesthetic industry, Armani Johnson has made it her mission to partner with skincare brands and manufacturers that share her vision. Her dedication to transparency and genuine care sets Rove apart, making it a trusted name in wellness and beauty.

Stay Connected:

For updates, exclusive promotions, and events, sign up for Rove’s newsletter and SMS notifications. Visit their website at www.rovemedspa.com and follow them on Instagram @rovemedspa for a glimpse into the ultimate self-care experience.

Contact Information:

Press Contact: Armani J.

Email: armani@rovemedspa.com

Phone: 725.203.1051

Rove Wellness & Medspa

📍 9516 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Escape the ordinary. Discover the extraordinary. "Where luxury meets precision”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.