Legacy MCS Develops BTR Homes “Built For Life” at The Village at Mayfair

The Village at Mayfair in New Braunfels from Legacy MCS has officially kicked off.

This project not only highlights the growth and potential of the build-to-rent market, but also positions Legacy MCS as a key contributor in this evolving sector” — Greg Cole

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy MCS, a leading general contractor based in Austin with a proven track record in build-to-rent (BTR) developments, is spearheading the construction of The Village at Mayfair in New Braunfels. This project, developed by the Arizona-based Empire Group of Companies, will create 217 rental homes located in the New Braunfels' community with direct access to IH35. Construction is underway with homes becoming available in late summer or early fall of 2026.

Key Highlights:

The Village at Mayfair will feature cottage-style homes on 20 acres within Mayfair’s 1,900-acre master-planned community. Each unit will average 1,023 square feet, offering either a yard or private patio space. Residents will enjoy modern amenities, including full-size washers and dryers, smart-home technology, premium kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and solid-surface quartz countertops.

The community will offer a variety of shared amenities, such as a common open space, barbecue grills, car charging stations, car care station, fitness center, clubhouse, and a central community pool. Additionally, a portion of the site will be dedicated to further amenities like a walking path, open space, and a pond.

As part of the larger Mayfair master plan, which will ultimately include 6,000 residential units ranging from multi-family and single-family homes to rentals and townhomes, this project emphasizes Legacy MCS’s continued commitment to excellence in the build-to-rent sector.

With deep experience in the BTR market, Legacy MCS has completed or is currently developing over 2,000 BTR units since 2016. Their current notable projects in Central Texas include Villas at Creekside, Village at Hutto Station, Urbana at Cottonwood Creek, and Urbana at Hero Way. Legacy MCS also boasts completed BTR developments like Urbana at Plum Creek and Urbana at Goodnight Ranch. Legacy’s portfolio underscores their commitment to the build-to-rent sector to ensure every aspect from construction excellence, maintenance, amenities, technology, safety and the comforts of home are considered.

"This project not only highlights the growth and potential of the build-to-rent market, but also positions Legacy MCS as a key contributor in this evolving sector," said Greg Cole, Director of Construction for Legacy MCS.

BTR Expertise

By choosing Legacy MCS for The Village at Mayfair project, Empire Group of Companies ensures top-tier construction and innovative sourcing of construction finish-out, leveraging Legacy MCS's extensive expertise in build-to-rent developments.

Legacy MCS continues growth in the BTR and Multi-Family Rental markets, driven by a mission to create remarkable spaces that serve communities and offer exceptional returns for their clients. With a legacy rooted in quality and service, Legacy MCS is poised to continue as a important contributor in the construction landscape of Texas.

For more information about Legacy MCS and their projects, please visit www.legacymcs.com, or contact Greg Cole at gregc@legacymcs.com

