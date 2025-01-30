DOGE SC announces PAC to fight the Agency State in South Carolina

Department of Government Efficiency

DOGE SC was established to influence all statewide races in South Carolina during the 2026 elections, by supporting candidates who align with our agenda.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, prominent South Carolina entrepreneur and philanthropist Rom Reddy announced the launch and funding of a new, statewide nonpartisan PAC- DOGE SC with an initial investment of $2.5 million. The PAC will advocate on behalf of dismantling the “ Agency State” at the state level that the incoming Trump Administration is looking to achieve federally.“We are going to be supporting policies that bring the President’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) strategies to South Carolina,” said Mr. Reddy. “ South Carolina has developed an unconstitutional fourth branch of Government with over 100 agencies, staffed by unelected bureaucrats who are accountable to no one. DOGE SC will be involved in all statewide races from the Governor down to elect individuals committed to dismantling these agencies and returning the money to the citizens to make South Carolina a zero-income tax state”Backed by an initial $2.5 million personal investment from Mr. Reddy, DOGE SC plans to raise at least $2.5 million more in the coming months as it provides the funding, connections to national organizations and support to Legislators to help South Carolina lead the way back to a low-tax, low-regulation, self-governing state with the citizen in charge.“The country was founded almost 250 years ago with a sovereign self-governing citizenry whose rights come from God,” added Mr. Reddy. “These unelected agencies believe our rights and our freedom come from them. We will restore God’s rightful place as a 250th anniversary gift to this State and our country.”Learn more about DOGE SC or visit our website at www.dogesc.com

