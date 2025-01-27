West Virginia Department of Health Announces Release of 2025 Sport Fishing Advisory

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) has updated the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory for 2025. The department partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to develop consumption advisories for fish caught in West Virginia waters. Fish consumption advisories are updated each year to help West Virginia anglers and their families make educated choices about eating the fish they catch.

The 2025 advisory updates are the result of reviewing the recent fish tissues data and re-analysis of historical data. The current West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory can be reviewed at the following site: https://oehs.wvdhhr.org/fish

There have been no changes to the current West Virginia sportfish advisory, as the recent data indicates that no changes were needed. The 2025 DNR fishing regulation and consumption advisories can be reviewed at: https://wvdnr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/20241217_Pub_Regs_Fishing2025_DNR_WILD_Interactive.pdf

Low levels of chemicals like PCBs, mercury, selenium and dioxin have been found in some fish from certain waters. An advisory is advice and should not be viewed as law or regulation. It is intended to help anglers and their families decide: where to fish, what types of fish to eat, how to limit the amount and frequency of fish eaten, and how to prepare and cook fish to reduce contaminants. Women of childbearing age, children, and people who regularly eat fish are particularly susceptible to contaminants that build up over time. Individuals falling into one of these categories should be especially careful to follow the guidelines.

The advisory covers only sport fish caught in West Virginia waters. Safety regulations and advisories for fish in the marketplace are the responsibility of the United State Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more information you can contact the FDA at:

https://www.epa.gov/fish-tech/epa-fda-advice-about-eating-fish-and-shellfish

