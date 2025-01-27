Danielle Hall named 2025 board president for Institute for Well-Being in ...

TOPEKA—Danielle Hall, chief of professionalism and outreach in the Office of Judicial Administration, was named board president for the Institute for Well-Being in Law.

The Institute for Well-Being in Law is a nonprofit organization that promotes well-being among lawyers, judges, legal professionals, and law students. It evolved from the Task Force on Lawyer well-being, and its mission is to help the legal profession through advocacy, research, education, and support on mental health and wellness topics. It sponsors Well-Being Week in Law, which takes place the first week of May.

Hall chaired the organization’s policy committee before joining the board in 2023.

"What started as the Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being has evolved to become the Institute for Well-Being in Law, an organization I'm proud to serve as board president," she said. "During my term, I will continue fostering a culture where well-being is not just encouraged but becomes a cornerstone of success in our profession. Working in tandem with state well-being task forces, we can break down stigmas and create lasting change to ensure every legal professional thrives—personally and professionally."

Hall previously served as executive director of the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program. It helps Kansas lawyers and law students experiencing personal difficulties that adversely affect their ability to practice law.

Before that, she was a deputy disciplinary administrator for the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator, which receives, reviews, investigates, and prosecutes complaints against attorneys for violating the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

Hall graduated from Washburn University School of Law where she is an adjunct professor for law practice management and is a faculty member for the Intensive Trial Advocacy Program.

She is the 2025 president of the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, chair of the Kansas Bar Association’s Law Practice Management Committee and a member of its Ethics Advisory Committee.

She is a member of the American Bar Association’s Law Practice Division and contributor to the division’s Law Practice Magazine. The ABA Legal Technology Resource Center named her a Woman of Legal Tech Honoree in 2023.