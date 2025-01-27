Record Attendance at State Parks in 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) saw a record 88.3 million visits in 2024. Total visits statewide surged by over four million, which is a five percent increase compared to the previous record year in 2023. These numbers reflect Governor Hochul's commitment to expanding access to parks and outdoor recreation, including her investment in the park system’s 100th anniversary last year, the 2024 total solar eclipse viewing events that broke state tourism records, and her free swimming initiatives.

“This new attendance record is a result of our commitment to expanding opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy safe, healthy recreation, whether it’s through swimming, hiking, camping, or gathering to take in our world-class vistas, beaches and waterfalls,” Governor Hochul said. “We are fortunate that our state parks offer a much-needed break from the addictive digital landscape many are exposed to, and with my “Unplug and Play” strategy, we are going to make sure even more New Yorkers and future generations have access to phenomenal recreational facilities in their state parks and in their own communities.”

Over the last two decades, State Parks’ attendance has climbed steadily, increasing 66 percent, with last year marking the 12th consecutive annual increase. Contributing to this surge in visitation was the New York State park and historic site system’s Centennial in 2024. The year-long celebration honored influential figures and milestone moments in State Parks’ development and gave the agency an opportunity to connect with local communities across the state by hosting dozens of Centennial-themed events.

On April 8, State Parks hosted a range of events and activities to celebrate the rare total solar eclipse that passed through western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks. Governor Hochul was one of 45,000 visitors who experienced the celestial event at Niagara Falls State Park. The eclipse brought record-setting tourism numbers in New York from April 6 to April 9 of last year.

Governor Hochul’s free swimming initiatives fortified the new record. Prior to the July 4 weekend last year, Governor Hochul removed swimming pool entry fees at State Parks for the entire summer. Through Labor Day, pool attendance increased 36 percent, with over 542,000 people visiting a State Park pool. Twenty-two facilities hosted free swimming lessons, tripling the number of facilities from previous years and teaching over 2,000 students how to swim.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “State Parks is one of the most admired parks systems in the world, welcoming many millions more visitors than ever before to unplug and play! Governor Hochul’s continued support for outdoor recreation and land conservation, paired with the passion and hard work of our State Parks team, undoubtedly helped us reach this new record. We look forward to working with partners around the state to keep the momentum going, aid in the mental and physical wellness of all, drive affordability and help deliver economic boosts to communities around the Empire State for years to come.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “I am incredibly excited to join Governor Hochul and my colleagues in continuing to invest in our state parks, recreational areas, and cultural sites. They have proven to be an essential engine for New York's economic development, bringing millions of annual visitors and immeasurable intrinsic value to our communities, which is critical for long-term sustainable growth.”

Camping continued to be an in-demand offering at State Parks in 2024 with 2,206,986 campers pitching their tents at New York’s state park facilities. With more than 226,000 reservations, those campers spent a collective 753,731 nights under the stars while providing a boost to local economies.

The New York State Parks Wellness Challenge was launched Jan. 1 to encourage both mental wellness and outdoor recreation while also educating residents and visitors on wellness-focused activities within State Parks in 2025. The challenge was designed to align with Governor Hochul’s efforts to encourage New Yorkers to get off their devices and enjoy the outdoors. The challenge includes 50 missions that can be completed at various State Parks. Once participants finish 25 of the available 50 missions, they will receive a commemorative sticker and postcard mailed to their address as a prize.

Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget proposes $200 million for State Parks to invest in and aid the ongoing transformation of New York’s flagship parks and support critical infrastructure projects throughout the park system. The Governor’s new Unplug and Play initiative also earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $50 million for the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call (518) 474-0456. Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.