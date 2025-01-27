Governor Pillen Proclaims Mentorship in Nebraska Month, Recognizes Top Public Servant Mentors

Left to right: Miss Nebraska Reachel Warren; First Lady Suzanne Pillen; Governor Jim Pillen; Melissa Mayo, executive director of MENTORNebraska; DeMoine Adams, CEO of TeamMates; Christopher McCoy, executive director of 100 Black Men of Omaha; State Personnel Director Sean Davis

On Jan. 24th, Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed January as Mentoring Month in Nebraska in front of an audience of state mentorship organizations and Miss Nebraska Raechel Warren whose platform was mentorship. Organizations in attendance included 100 Black Men of Omaha, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, Kids Can, MentorNebraska, Partnership for Kids, TeamMates and Visionary Youth.

After signing the proclamation, Gov. Pillen awarded specially designed mentorship challenge coins to 25 of the State of Nebraska’s top public servant youth mentors. Following the awarding of the challenge coin, each honoree received a photo with Gov. Jim Pillen, First Lady Suzanne Pillen and Miss Nebraska Raechel Warren.

“One of the best things we can do for kids is ensure that they have a mentor in their life who will listen to them and provide guidance,“ said Gov. Pillen. “I am pleased to proclaim January as Mentoring Month in Nebraska and I am proud of the public servants being recognized today for their service as youth mentors.”

Melissa Mayo, executive director of MENTORNebraska, emphasized that more than 2,500 Nebraska kids still need mentors. She encouraged Nebraskans to get involved with mentoring youth across the state.

“National Mentoring Month is an opportunity to celebrate the powerful impact of mentoring and raise awareness about the critical need for mentors,” Mayo said. “The Governor’s Public Servant Youth Mentoring Program stands as a prime example of how dedicating just one hour a week of paid time off to mentor a young person can create lasting positive change throughout communities in Nebraska.”

TeamMates Mentoring is one of the organizations participating in the public servant youth mentoring program. CEO DeMoine Adams of TeamMates spoke on the importance of expanding mentoring. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘what are you doing for others?’” he said.

“We’re excited to celebrate Mentoring Month in Nebraska collectively with other mentoring organizations by celebrating the power of relationships, raising awareness around the importance of mentoring, and expanding the mentoring movement across the state of Nebraska,” said Adams. “We appreciate the state for supporting mentoring by allowing their employees to volunteer their time.”

Christopher McCoy, executive director of 100 Black Men of Omaha, emphasized the importance of mentorship programs rooted in cultural sensitivity and community engagement. These programs help young people see their potential reflected in mentors who share their experience.

“As we navigate an increasingly complex and polarizing world, the role of mentorship in shaping the future of our youth has never been more critical,” said McCoy. “National Mentoring Month provides a meaningful opportunity to unite in celebration of the powerful impact mentoring has on the lives of young people. When mentors actively engage with youth in their communities, they foster a sense of belonging, cultural pride, and a vision of what is possible. Mentoring is more than just guidance — it is a lifeline.”

The State of Nebraska Public Servant Youth Mentoring program provides one hour of paid leave to public servants participating in an approved mentoring program. Public servants being recognized today mentored through 100 Black Men of Omaha, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, Kids Can and TeamMates Mentoring.

“The State of Nebraska is pleased to contribute to our local communities by offering this opportunity for public servants to mentor Nebraska youth,” said State Personnel Director Sean Davis. “We are working to expand the number of mentors in the program and look for even more to be recognized for their efforts next year.”

The 25 public servants recognized with challenge coins, and their respective agencies:

Courtney Brewer, Department of Health and Human Services

Alison Kortefay, Department of Education

Karen Krull Robart, Department of Health and Human Services

Nicole Mercer, Nebraska Probation System

Daniell Moore, Department of Health and Human Services

Anissa Rasmussen, Department of Economic Development

Leticia Torres, Department of Health and Human Services

Jamie Adkins, Department of Health and Human Services

Lucas Atkinson, Department of Health and Human Services

Tiffany Bui, Department of Health and Human Services

Trudy Clark, Department of Education

Ami Dorant, Department of Health and Human Services

Jadyn Gentleman, Department of Corrections

Michele Janky, Department of Health and Human Services

Crystal L’Heureux, Department of Health and Human Services

Nicole Miller, Board of Parole

Kayleigh Monzon, Department of Health and Human Services

Kerrin Packard, Department of Health and Human Services

Michelle Schmit Zwingman, Department of Education

Macey Van Ackeren, Department of Corrections

Ruth Walla, Department of Revenue

Tylor Watts, Department of Health and Human Services

Caitlyn Wensel, Nebraska State Patrol

Brennan Young, Department of Corrections

Paige Zamora, Nebraska Probation System