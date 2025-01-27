Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Congratulates Judicial Nominees

Attorney General William Tong

01/27/2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement congratulating the nominations of 20 individuals by Governor Ned Lamont to serve as judges and magistrates throughout Connecticut’s state court system, including Deputy Associate Attorney General Daniel Shapiro, Chief of the Health and Education Section, to the Superior Court.

“I congratulate each of the accomplished attorneys nominated today for key roles at every level of our state court system, especially our own Deputy Associate Attorney General Dan Shapiro. As Chief of our Health and Education Section, he has helped lead the state’s legal response through some of our most complex and critical matters, including the state’s pandemic response. He is a dedicated and highly skilled attorney, and an excellent addition to the bench. His leadership will be sorely missed here at the Office of the Attorney General,” said Attorney General Tong.

