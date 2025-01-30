MBE Group Acquires Chicago-based Growth Machine Agency

Growth Machine has a proven track record of results-driven work and market knowledge. They are a perfect addition as we expand our digital capabilities and expand within the tech and consumer markets.” — Tom Eisbrenner, President, MBE Group

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Growth Machine is a boutique B2C and B2B SEO and content marketing agency which serves consumer goods, tech, and e-commerce brands. Acquisition expands MBE Group ’s digital skillset and consumer tech-sector client base• MBE Group to acquire 100% of Growth MachineMarx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group (MBE Group), a full-service global marketing communications agency highly focused in the transportation, mobility, tech, and consumer goods industries, announced that, effective January 16, 2025, it has acquired 100% of the shares of Growth Machine ( www.growthmachine.com ).Founded in 2017, Growth Machine is a boutique content marketing agency based in Chicago – but with a fully remote workforce – that specializes in B2C and B2B digital content creation and SEO for consumer goods, tech, and e-commerce brands. The company has experience with industry stalwarts such as Adobe, ClickUp, and Yelp!, as well as direct-to-consumer companies like Nature’s Aid, Butcher Box, and Greenlight.All Growth Machine employees will become part of MBE Group, including Nora Schlesinger, CEO of Growth Machine, who will join MBE Group as vice president and be part of the agency’s leadership team.“Growth Machine has a proven track record of consistent, results-driven work and tremendous market knowledge, along with an experienced and well-connected leadership team that has created a fantastic culture rooted in collaboration and creating value for clients,” said Tom Eisbrenner, president, MBE Group. “They will be a perfect addition as we look to enhance and expand our digital capabilities and reach within the tech and consumer goods markets – while enabling us to remain market specialists.”With a heritage dating back to 1984, MBE Group provides strategic and tactical marketing communications services that include brand development, public relations, advertising, social media, web development, crisis communications, digital design, and event support. Additionally, the company provides government and industry relations, product development, and market planning. Its primary industries include the global mobility industry - automotive, aftermarket, trucking, marine, defense, aerospace, and recreational vehicles – as well as tech, and e-commerce.“When looking at what was next for our team, we wanted to find a buyer that fully understood our capabilities, but also had great culture that aligned with ours, and a clearly defined path for our role in the growth and development of the overall company,” Schlesinger said. “MBE Group is the ideal fit.”The deal increases MBE Group’s overall size by 30%. The company’s headquarters will remain in the Detroit area.“Adding Growth Machine into the fold creates significant opportunity for our company, our staff, and our clients,” said Frank Buscemi, CEO, MBE Group. “Digital marketing evolves on an almost-daily basis, and expanding our capabilities in content creation, data tracking and management, and audience engagement enables us to stay one step ahead of this evolution.”Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.For more information, visit www.mbe.group.###About Growth MachineGrowth Machine is a boutique SEO-driven content agency that partners with leading brands to create effective and lasting ranking results through strategic written content. Based in Chicago, IL, but with a fully remote workforce, Growth Machine has worked with everyone from startups to members of the Fortune 500 to create custom website content that helps support growth at every stage of the business.About MBE GroupMarx Buscemi Eisbrenner Group (MBE Group) is a full-service marketing communications agency with 40 years of experience in the global automotive, trucking, tech, mobility and consumer goods industries. With offices in Troy, Michigan and San Rafael, California, and a network of 68 agency affiliates in 115 cities around the world through the IPREX global network, MBE Group delivers strategic marketing communications programs to help B2B and B2C clients drive sales, increase market share and grow their businesses.CONTACT:

