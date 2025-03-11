Police2Peace Addresses Public Trust with New 2025 Training Series

Peace Officer: Realizing the True Purpose of Policing

Just and Empathetic Policing for Communities in Uncertain Times

Officers who serve as peace officers are perfectly positioned to help their communities feel safe and secure during these challenging times.” — Lisa Broderick, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Police2Peace , a national nonprofit committed to advancing the framework of policing as “peace officers,” is proud to announce a new round of Peace Officer training events launching in spring 2025. These trainings, part of an ongoing national initiative that began in 2022, aim to transform the culture and mindset of law enforcement agencies by equipping officers to serve their communities with empathy, effectiveness, and justice.The Peace Officer training series began in Chino Valley Arizona with the Chino Valley Police Department; will continue to Pineville, Louisiana, in collaboration with the Pineville Police Department; and expand to the Greater Boston Area, and Swampscott Police Department and then working with multiple local police departments and UMass Boston. These sessions build on successful programs conducted with police and sheriff’s departments across the country over the past three years. Several other trainings are being planned for later in 2025 as well.These trainings are timely as communities across the nation face rapid societal changes, leading to uncertainty about the future. Police officers who serve as peace officers are uniquely positioned to help their communities feel safe and secure. By reframing policing as a service focused on safety and trust, these trainings aim to rebuild and strengthen the critical relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.The Peace Officer training program addresses one of the biggest issues facing policing today: the erosion of public trust and confidence. Research consistently shows that when communities trust their police, they are more likely to cooperate with law enforcement, report crimes, and engage in proactive crime prevention efforts. However, trust has been undermined by a disconnect between how communities perceive policing and how officers view their roles. While most communities see police as providers of effective, empathetic, and just protection, many officers identify primarily as “law enforcers.”Police2Peace’s training bridges this gap by revitalizing the concept of “peace officers,” a term already used in 80% of state penal codes in name only. The training repositions officers as peacekeepers focused on fostering safety, trust, and collaboration. By addressing the root causes of mistrust, the program creates pathways for effective and harmonious police-community relationships.The trainings, delivered through multi-day, in-person and online events, provides policing agencies with tools to engage officers, elected officials, and community members. These sessions include problem-solving techniques to proactively address conditions that lead to public distrust, strategies for promoting organizational change to support community policing, and skill-building exercises to enhance trust and confidence in law enforcement. The program also includes “train-the-trainer” components to ensure long-term sustainability, along with surveys and data analysis to measure impact.Since 2018, Police2Peace’s Peace Officer training has reached police and sheriff’s departments across the nation, creating measurable improvements in trust and collaboration. The 2025 series will further expand these efforts, with a focus on addressing region-specific challenges and opportunities.“With so much societal change on the horizon, communities are understandably feeling uncertain about their futures,” said Lisa Broderick, Executive Director of Police2Peace. “Police officers who serve as peace officers are perfectly positioned to help their communities feel safe and secure during these challenging times. Our training is designed to empower officers to build trust and create meaningful partnerships with the people they serve.”The Peace Officer training initiative is part of a larger movement to redefine policing in America. By addressing the root causes of mistrust and building bridges between law enforcement and the public, Police2Peace aims to create a future where every community feels safe, supported, and respected.For more information about Police2Peace and the Peace Officer training program, visit www.police2peace.org About Police2PeacePolice2Peace is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the framework of policing as peace officers. Through innovative training, education, and community engagement, Police2Peace seeks to transform law enforcement agencies into models of effective, empathetic, and just policing.

Police2Peace We Are More

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.