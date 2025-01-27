Experts to Convene at Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 in London
Global experts gather at the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 in London to address pressing cybersecurity challenges and innovations in the rail industry
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 will convene in London on March 11-12, bringing together cybersecurity professionals, rail industry leaders, and key stakeholders for an insightful two-day event.
With a diverse range of speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities, the summit will tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing the railway sector today and into the future.
Key Topics of Discussion
The summit will cover a variety of critical issues, including:
Progress Status on the IEC 63452: The First Railway Cybersecurity International Standard
Bridging Regulation and Standardization: A Pragmatic Approach to Rail Cybersecurity Resilience
Navigating the Intersection of Cybersecurity, Space Operations, and Rail Operations
Cyber Resilience Challenges in Expanding Urban Rail Networks
Securing the Supply Chain: "You Are Only as Secure as the Weakest Link in Your Enterprise"
Ransomware, Risk, and the Railway: Defending Against Digital Threats to IT/OT Systems
Advancements in OT-Security: Are We Winning?
Preparing for NIS2 Supervision: Lessons Learned from the Rail Sector
Innovation in Rail Cybersecurity: What Does the Future Look Like?
Cybersecurity and Safety
Industrial IoT and Cloud-Based Cyber Design Challenges
Roundtable discussions will provide actionable insights into emerging threats, including:
Supply Chain Security
Table Host: Jay Moloo, Corporate Information Security Officer, DB Schenker
Regulation and Standards Harmonization
Table Host: Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance & Expertise Director, Alstom
Building Resilient Cybersecurity Teams
Table Host: Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London
Industrial IoT and Cloud-Based Cyber Design Challenges
Table Host: Serge Van Themsche, Senior Consultant, Waterfall Security Solutions
Challenges and Implementation Options for Smart Grid Rail Networks
Smart grids are the ‘next generation’ of electricity supply systems for railways, offering bi-directional power flow and multi-source power inputs to increase supply reliability, availability, and energy efficiency.
This roundtable will examine the cybersecurity threats, challenges, and implementation options for smart grids in rail networks.
Table Hosts: Sagar Dayabhai, Principal Engineer, Selinc and Kevin Wood, Cyber Design Authority, Thales
Distinguished Speakers
The summit will feature presentations from over 30 distinguished experts in cybersecurity, digital systems, and rail operations. Keynote speakers and panelists include:
Barbara Grofe, Chief Technology Officer and Research Fellow, Spartan Corp
Bruno Corasolla, Global Head of Digital Trains – Global Innovation, Hitachi Rail
Christian Juel-Jensen, Security Architect, Bane NOR
Christoffer Neesen, Head of OT Security, DB Regio AG
Claire Zaboeva, Emerging Threats Lead, IBM X-Force
Darin Gray, Principal Assurance Engineer, Network Rail
David Vonk, Cybersecurity Inspector, Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management
Dimitri van Zantvliet, Directeur NS Cybersecurity / CISO, NS Rail
Eddy Thesee, Vice President Digital & Cyber Platform, Alstom
Emily Hodges, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Ledger
Gavin McAuley, Onboard Systems Compliance Manager, Northern Rail
George Bearfield, HSSQE Director, Rock Group
James Walker, Head of Digital Safety, Office of Rail and Road
James Woodhouse, Digital Systems Engineer, Angel Trains Ltd
Jay Moloo, Corporate Information Security Officer, DB Schenker
Jean-Christophe Mathieu, Chief Information Security Officer, SNCF-Group
Joshua Edgley, Head of Rolling Stock Cyber Security and Software Assurance, Hitachi Rail
Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London
Kevin Wood, Cyber Design Authority, Thales
Liam Stirling, Head of Information Technology, Angel Trains Ltd
Marc Silverwood, Onboard Systems Manager, Northern Trains Limited
Quentin Rivette, OT CyberSecurity Officer, Rolling Stock Division, SNCF Group
Richard de Vries, Head of Security Operations Center, Dutch Railways (NS)
Rob Orr, Independent CISO, Petriana Ltd
Sagar Dayabhai, Principal Engineer, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
Salaheddin Hosseinzadeh, Lecturer, Glasgow Caledonian University, Department of Cyber Security and Networks
Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance & Expertise Director, Alstom
Serge Van Themsche, Senior Consultant, Waterfall Security Solutions
Sponsors and Partners
The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is supported by leading organizations, including Waterfall Security Solutions, Alstom, Hitachi Rail, DB Schenker, SNCF, and Thales. Their commitment to advancing rail cybersecurity through innovation and collaboration ensures a high-quality event.
Networking and Exhibitions
In addition to the technical sessions, the event will feature numerous opportunities for networking, including:
Exhibitor Quick Fire Intro
Exhibitor Networking Coffee and Lunch
Attendees will be able to connect with key decision-makers, explore the latest cybersecurity technologies, and participate in dynamic discussions with industry peers.
Rail Cybersecurity Awards
The summit will culminate in the prestigious Rail Cybersecurity Awards, where organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the rail cybersecurity field will be recognized.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the following sponsors and exhibitors for their support of the 11th Annual Rail Cybersecurity UK/EU Summit & Awards:
Thales Railway Cybersecurity
Alstom
Risk Ledger
Waterfall Security Solutions
Cylus
DB Systel UK
4Secure
Thank you for your dedication to advancing rail cybersecurity and supporting this critical industry event. Your contributions are invaluable to fostering innovation, collaboration, and resilience in the rail sector.
Registration
Registration for the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is now open. Secure your spot at this vital event and join the global cybersecurity community in advancing the future of rail.
For more information, full agenda, speaker details, and to register, please visit www.railcybersecurity.com
About the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards
The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is an annual event that brings together industry leaders to discuss the future of cybersecurity in the global rail sector. By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, the summit aims to drive innovation and resilience across the rail industry.
Ben Reed
IOE Events Ltd
+44 2070965081
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Rail Cybersecurity Cyber Senate
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.