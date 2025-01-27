Experts to Convene at Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 in London

Register at www.railcybersecurity.com

Global experts gather at the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 in London to address pressing cybersecurity challenges and innovations in the rail industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards 2025 will convene in London on March 11-12, bringing together cybersecurity professionals, rail industry leaders, and key stakeholders for an insightful two-day event.

With a diverse range of speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities, the summit will tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing the railway sector today and into the future.

Key Topics of Discussion

The summit will cover a variety of critical issues, including:

Progress Status on the IEC 63452: The First Railway Cybersecurity International Standard

Bridging Regulation and Standardization: A Pragmatic Approach to Rail Cybersecurity Resilience

Navigating the Intersection of Cybersecurity, Space Operations, and Rail Operations

Cyber Resilience Challenges in Expanding Urban Rail Networks

Securing the Supply Chain: "You Are Only as Secure as the Weakest Link in Your Enterprise"

Ransomware, Risk, and the Railway: Defending Against Digital Threats to IT/OT Systems

Advancements in OT-Security: Are We Winning?

Preparing for NIS2 Supervision: Lessons Learned from the Rail Sector

Innovation in Rail Cybersecurity: What Does the Future Look Like?

Cybersecurity and Safety

Industrial IoT and Cloud-Based Cyber Design Challenges

Roundtable discussions will provide actionable insights into emerging threats, including:

Supply Chain Security

Table Host: Jay Moloo, Corporate Information Security Officer, DB Schenker

Regulation and Standards Harmonization

Table Host: Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance & Expertise Director, Alstom

Building Resilient Cybersecurity Teams

Table Host: Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London

Industrial IoT and Cloud-Based Cyber Design Challenges

Table Host: Serge Van Themsche, Senior Consultant, Waterfall Security Solutions

Challenges and Implementation Options for Smart Grid Rail Networks

Smart grids are the ‘next generation’ of electricity supply systems for railways, offering bi-directional power flow and multi-source power inputs to increase supply reliability, availability, and energy efficiency.

This roundtable will examine the cybersecurity threats, challenges, and implementation options for smart grids in rail networks.

Table Hosts: Sagar Dayabhai, Principal Engineer, Selinc and Kevin Wood, Cyber Design Authority, Thales

Distinguished Speakers

The summit will feature presentations from over 30 distinguished experts in cybersecurity, digital systems, and rail operations. Keynote speakers and panelists include:

Barbara Grofe, Chief Technology Officer and Research Fellow, Spartan Corp

Bruno Corasolla, Global Head of Digital Trains – Global Innovation, Hitachi Rail

Christian Juel-Jensen, Security Architect, Bane NOR

Christoffer Neesen, Head of OT Security, DB Regio AG

Claire Zaboeva, Emerging Threats Lead, IBM X-Force

Darin Gray, Principal Assurance Engineer, Network Rail

David Vonk, Cybersecurity Inspector, Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate, Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management

Dimitri van Zantvliet, Directeur NS Cybersecurity / CISO, NS Rail

Eddy Thesee, Vice President Digital & Cyber Platform, Alstom

Emily Hodges, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Ledger

Gavin McAuley, Onboard Systems Compliance Manager, Northern Rail

George Bearfield, HSSQE Director, Rock Group

James Walker, Head of Digital Safety, Office of Rail and Road

James Woodhouse, Digital Systems Engineer, Angel Trains Ltd

Jay Moloo, Corporate Information Security Officer, DB Schenker

Jean-Christophe Mathieu, Chief Information Security Officer, SNCF-Group

Joshua Edgley, Head of Rolling Stock Cyber Security and Software Assurance, Hitachi Rail

Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London

Kevin Wood, Cyber Design Authority, Thales

Liam Stirling, Head of Information Technology, Angel Trains Ltd

Marc Silverwood, Onboard Systems Manager, Northern Trains Limited

Quentin Rivette, OT CyberSecurity Officer, Rolling Stock Division, SNCF Group

Richard de Vries, Head of Security Operations Center, Dutch Railways (NS)

Rob Orr, Independent CISO, Petriana Ltd

Sagar Dayabhai, Principal Engineer, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Salaheddin Hosseinzadeh, Lecturer, Glasgow Caledonian University, Department of Cyber Security and Networks

Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance & Expertise Director, Alstom

Serge Van Themsche, Senior Consultant, Waterfall Security Solutions

Sponsors and Partners

The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is supported by leading organizations, including Waterfall Security Solutions, Alstom, Hitachi Rail, DB Schenker, SNCF, and Thales. Their commitment to advancing rail cybersecurity through innovation and collaboration ensures a high-quality event.

Networking and Exhibitions

In addition to the technical sessions, the event will feature numerous opportunities for networking, including:

Exhibitor Quick Fire Intro

Exhibitor Networking Coffee and Lunch

Attendees will be able to connect with key decision-makers, explore the latest cybersecurity technologies, and participate in dynamic discussions with industry peers.

Rail Cybersecurity Awards

The summit will culminate in the prestigious Rail Cybersecurity Awards, where organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the rail cybersecurity field will be recognized.

Registration

Registration for the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is now open. Secure your spot at this vital event and join the global cybersecurity community in advancing the future of rail.

For more information, full agenda, speaker details, and to register, please visit www.railcybersecurity.com

About the Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards

The Rail Cybersecurity Summit & Awards is an annual event that brings together industry leaders to discuss the future of cybersecurity in the global rail sector. By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, the summit aims to drive innovation and resilience across the rail industry.

Rail Cybersecurity Cyber Senate

