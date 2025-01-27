Community Enrichment Partnership Welcomes Wm. “Chad” Coley, Jr. to Board of Directors

Chad brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement, particularly within the Nashville and Gallatin regions.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Enrichment Partnership (CEP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wm. “Chad” Coley, Jr., SVP/City Executive of Macon Bank & Trust, to its Board of Directors. Chad brings extensive experience in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement, particularly within the Nashville and Gallatin regions.

As a respected banking professional with a deep commitment to community growth, Chad’s addition to the CEP Board marks an exciting step forward for the organization. His expertise in fundraising and strategic initiatives will support CEP’s mission to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities through workforce development, enrichment programs, and impactful partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad Coley to our Board of Directors,” said Kristi Shain Board Chair at CEP. “Chad’s reputation as a community leader and his passion for making a difference align perfectly with CEP’s vision. His fundraising focus and network in the Nashville area will undoubtedly propel us toward our goals in 2025 and beyond.”

Chad Coley currently serves as Senior Vice President/City Executive at Macon Bank & Trust, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, business acumen, and a commitment to fostering growth and opportunity. Chad is a trusted voice in the financial sector and a dedicated advocate for community-driven initiatives.

About Community Enrichment Partnership (CEP):
The Community Enrichment Partnership is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment, innovative programs, and supportive resources. CEP oversees initiatives such as Electronics Recycling Solutions, Launchpad, and Achieve Trade School, all focused on creating pathways for inclusion, independence, and success.

For more information about CEP and its initiatives, visit www.thecep.org.

Dave Krikac
Community Enrichment Partnership
+1 6152307942
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Community Enrichment Partnership Welcomes Wm. “Chad” Coley, Jr. to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dave Krikac
Community Enrichment Partnership
+1 6152307942
Company/Organization
Health Connect America
508 Autumn Springs Ct Ste 2A
Franklin, Tennessee, 37067
United States
+1 540-597-5349
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Health Connect America is a leading provider of behavioral health services across multiple states in the Southeastern United States, including Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Our mission is to offer comprehensive and integrated services that foster healing and growth in individuals and communities. We specialize in a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of children, adults, and families. Our offerings include therapeutic foster care, adult and youth counseling, substance abuse treatment, and an array of community-based services designed to support mental health and well-being. At Health Connect America, our dedicated team of professionals is committed to delivering evidence-based, client-centered care, empowering our clients to lead more fulfilling and balanced lives.

More From This Author
Community Enrichment Partnership Welcomes Wm. “Chad” Coley, Jr. to Board of Directors
Devices for Autism: Empowering Adults with Autism Through Technology Recycling
Health Connect America Celebrates FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in Florida
View All Stories From This Author