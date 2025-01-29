Vertiq Approved for Blue UAS Framework

Vertiq's 81-08 G2 Module

Vertiq's 81-08 G2 Module has been added to the DIU's Blue UAS Framework list. It is the first drone motor and ESC combination to receive such approval.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertiq is pleased to announce that its 81-08 G2 Module has been added to the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS Framework list. This milestone marks the first motor and ESC combination to receive such approval, addressing the drone industry’s critical need for a reliable source of high performance propulsion components.

Blue UAS is a U.S. government initiative that certifies drones and their components for use in defense and national security applications, ensuring compliance with security and safety standards. Vertiq’s 81-08 G2 Modules were rigorously tested and analyzed during DIU’s recent Blue UAS List Refresh Challenge. Following the extensive evaluation, they were deemed compliant with the 2020 and 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requirements, as well as the 2024 American Security Drone Act (ASDA), ensuring they meet the high standards required for use in sensitive government applications.

Founded in 2017, Vertiq is a leader in UAS propulsion innovation. The company’s “Modules” combine motors, ESCs, position sensing, and advanced control software to support high end aerial vehicles. With Vertiq’s products, aircraft can fly longer, carry heavier payloads, respond and stabilize more quickly, and benefit from advanced safety features. The modules come in a variety of Kv options and support a number of attachments, allowing drone manufacturers to tailor the propulsion system to meet their specific requirements. Vertiq also understands the need for diversified supply chains and will continue to deliver propulsion systems that meet the requirements of the government. While the 81-08 G2 Module is the first propulsion component to be included on the Blue UAS List, Vertiq hopes to get its entire product line of motor modules approved in future evaluations.

The 81-08 G2 Module is primarily for Group 2 UAS. It comes in 3 Kvs (85, 140, 240), starting at 292 grams, and is compatible with 4S to 14S batteries. Designed to spin 18” to 32” propellers, it can produce up to 9kg of thrust continuously. Currently, the Blue UAS-approved 81-08 G2 Modules are expected to become widely accessible in Q3 of 2025. Vertiq remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the drone industry while ensuring national security and supply chain integrity.

