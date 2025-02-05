EnGarde Launches Next-Generation Soft Armor Panels: MT-PRO-GEN7™ and COMFORT-GEN7™

MT-PRO-GEN7™ soft armor panel

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnGarde, a trusted global leader in premium body armor solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation soft armor panels: the MT-PRO-GEN7™ and COMFORT-GEN7™ . Both panels, which are now available, represent the culmination of years of research and development, delivering unparalleled performance, comfort, and protection for users worldwide.The MT-PRO-GEN7™: Raising the Bar for Soft Armor ProtectionThe MT-PRO-GEN7™ builds on the success of EnGarde’s widely recognized MT-PRO™ panel, offering significant advancements in thinness, weight, flexibility, and ballistic performance. Designed to meet the highest industry standards, the MT-PRO-GEN7™ provides users with enhanced protection while remaining discreet and comfortable.Key highlights of the MT-PRO-GEN7™ include:• 25% Thinner: The panel is only 6mm thick, a significant reduction from the MT-PRO™’s 8mm.• 12% Lighter: Weighing just 4.7kg/m² compared to the 5.4kg/m² of its predecessor.• NIJ .06 Level IIIA Certified: Fully tested according to the stringent NIJ 0101.06 standards, with all 56 required samples undergoing rigorous conditioning at an accredited laboratory.• Special Threat Resistance: Successfully tested against advanced threats, including 9mm Ranger SXT, 7.62x25mm Tokarev, and 5.7x28mm SS197.• Knife Protection: Meets NIJ Standard 0115.00 requirements for P1 (15 Joules, <17mm penetration) and S1 (15 Joules, <1mm penetration).The MT-PRO-GEN7™ is the ultimate choice for professionals requiring lightweight yet robust ballistic protection.The COMFORT-GEN7™: Triple-Tested for Superior Comfort and SafetyFor those seeking maximum comfort without compromising safety, the COMFORT-GEN7™ is an ideal solution. Designed with wearability in mind, this panel offers flexibility and protection that exceeds the standards of its predecessors, the classic COMFORT™ and FLEX-PRO-SK1 panels.Key features of the COMFORT-GEN7™ include:• Triple Tested: Compliant with NIJ 0101.06 Level II, Swedish RPS 1, and officially certified by Beschussamt Mellrichstadt under Schutzklasse 1 TR03/2008 standards.• Enhanced Design: Provides greater protection and reduced weight while maintaining the exceptional flexibility that EnGarde’s COMFORT™ series is known for.Both the MT-PRO-GEN7™ and COMFORT-GEN7™ panels are now available and fully compatible with all EnGarde carrier systems, ensuring seamless integration into existing setups.Setting a New Standard in Ballistic ProtectionThe launch of these next-generation panels underscores EnGarde’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in body armor technology. By combining cutting-edge materials and advanced engineering, the MT-PRO-GEN7™ and COMFORT-GEN7™ empower security professionals, law enforcement, and military personnel to operate with confidence and peace of mind.Availability and SupportBoth panels are now available for order through EnGarde’s distribution network. For detailed specifications or assistance in choosing the right panel for your needs, contact EnGarde’s customer support team or visit www.engardebodyarmor.com EnGarde continues to deliver industry-leading solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals who depend on their equipment to stay safe in the field._______________________________________________________________For further inquiries, please contact:Iwan LuitenEnGarde body armorluiten@engardebodyarmor.com+31 255 517381

