Newsweek Launches AI Impact Awards to Recognize Transformative AI Innovations

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, announced today the launch of the AI Impact Awards, a program that recognizes the emerging influence of AI on different business sectors, with a focus on the commercial or cultural impact, as well as the underlying innovations.

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards identify and recognize the unique use of AI to solve everyday business challenges. The award celebrates both big ideas and the impact and outcomes of practical use. Winning entries will be selected via a panel of experts, cross-industry judges led by Marcus Weldon, Newsweek Contributing Editor for AI and President Emeritus of Bell Labs.

“Artificial intelligence is a catalyst for innovation across every sector of society,” said Megan Knapp, SVP Events, Newsweek. “With the AI Impact Awards, we aim to celebrate the innovators and visionaries who are using AI to address critical issues and create a brighter future for all.”

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards winners will be invited to attend the AI Impact Summit in California. The event will bring together leaders from tech innovators to C-suite executives, policymakers and ethicists in June 2025. The Summit will explore best practices in AI implementation, addressing challenges like ethical deployment, workforce adaptation, and regulatory compliance. Attendees will gain actionable strategies for integrating AI into operations, enhancing decision-making processes, and driving innovation.

“Recent advances in AI and Generative AI have created unparalleled expectations for reshaping industries and redefining what’s possible,” said Weldon. “The AI Impact Awards will celebrate AI solutions that have already demonstrated clear business value in each key industry sector, as well as those that have the clear potential to deliver meaningful benefits to society.”

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards categories include:

AI Impact in Arts & Media

AI Impact in Brands & Retail

AI Impact in Cities

AI Impact in Customer Service

AI Impact in Education

AI Impact in Finance

AI Impact in Healthcare

AI Impact in Humanities & Social Sciences

AI Impact in Marketing

AI Impact in Mobility

AI Impact in Science and Engineering

AI Impact in Sports

AI Impact in Sustainability

AI Impact in the Workplace

Best of - Most Innovative AI Technology or Service

To learn more about the submission process and event, please visit: events.newsweek.com/aiimpact-us

