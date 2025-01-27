BioMojo Will Showcase AI-Enabled Human Digital Twin Technology in Dubai

BioMojo creates integrated software and hardware solutions to enhance human performance, decision-making, knowledge management, resilience, and execution of mission-critical tasks within high-consequence environments.

HDT Tech Platform Incorporates Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, and Behavioral Data to Provide a Holistic View of an Individual’s Current and Predictive State

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Triangle Park, NC-based BioMojo, LLC will showcase its cutting-edge Human Digital Twin technology platform at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest healthcare trade show offering access to more than 60,000 healthcare professionals from over 180 countries, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27-30.A member of the delegation being led by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), BioMojo will announce its Human Digital Twin (HDT) technology platform – an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven solution designed to create, manage, and simulate highly detailed replicas of individual humans – during the show.Initially funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (contracts N6833523C0180, Software Framework for Integrated Human Modeling, and W81XWH20C010, Intelligent Patient Simulation ) for simulation, training, scientific research, and digital therapeutics applications, BioMojo’s HDT technology platform features real-time representations incorporating physical (physiological, anthropometric, biomechanical), cognitive, emotional, and behavioral data to provide a holistic view of an individual’s current and predictive state.“Arab Health’s international appeal will enable BioMojo to connect, exchange information, and explore new business opportunities with a global network of healthcare professionals representing the medical device industry, IT systems and solutions, healthcare infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and medical laboratories from around the world,” says BioMojo Chief Design Officer Jerry Heneghan.“Beyond demonstrating our own technologies during the innovation showcase, we are looking forward to connecting with potential clients, partners, suppliers, and investors through Arab Health’s advanced business matchmaking programs, and participating in learning sessions covering digital health, telehealth, healthcare policy, and more,” Heneghan adds.BioMojo’s HDT technology platform is an advanced technology demonstrator. As the platform matures, it will be used for a wide range of uses within the healthcare space, including:• Medical Education and Training – Work with physiology engines in driving medical training technologies, providing realistic simulations for students and professionals;• Military Training – Physiology engines that meet the training needs of the military, simulating battlefield medical scenarios;• Human Machine Teaming – Anthropometrics/biomechanics/robotics;• Wearable Technology – Growth in wearable sensors which is expected to play a key role in digital twin adoption, collecting real-time vital data;• Medical Device Development – Help in reducing time and investment costs in device development while enhancing performance;• Chronic Disease Management – Significant potential in managing and predicting outcomes for chronic diseases;• Hospital Management – Applications in optimizing hospital operations and resource management;• Healthcare – Personalized patient care, predicting potential illnesses and testing treatments virtually;• Pharmaceutical and Biopharma – Faster, more cost-effective drug development, personalized medicine, and simulation of patient responses to treatments;• Clinical Research – Aid in altering or redesigning drugs under development and simulating human responses to treatments;• Clinical Trials – Acceleration of clinical trials and enabling simulated studies for larger populations.The human digital twin market is estimated at USD 902.59 million in 2024. This market is projected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9% from 2025 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2030. (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-digital-twins-market-report About BioMojoBased in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, BioMojo creates integrated software and hardware solutions to enhance human performance, decision-making, knowledge management, resilience, and execution of mission-critical tasks within high-consequence environments. BioMojo combines rapid prototyping, digital-physical design, human factors, additive manufacturing, software engineering, XR simulation, computational biology, synthetic human anatomy, wearable sensors, and artificial intelligence to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance the speed, safety, survivability, and efficiency of human operators, whether they are working individually or as part of a team.For more information about BioMojo, visit www.biomojo.com

