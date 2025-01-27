Low Calorie Food Market is forecasted at US$19.198 billion by 2030 at a 6.28% CAGR

Low Calorie Food Market

The global low-calorie food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28%, reaching a market size of US$19.198 billion in 2030 from US$14.157 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global low calorie food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$19.198 billion by 2030.low calorie food is good for body weight management as it leads to low body weight; this will especially help in reduced weight. Low-calorie food has high fiber, and proteins, which lessen hunger and satiety feeling. Low-calorie foods have a lot of minerals and vitamins that, in general, are good for human health. The digestibility of food would improve, whereas blood sugar levels would reduce thereby decreasing the intake of food.Moreover, low-calorie food market is expanding rapidly in the health food sector due to the change in lifestyles and increased health issues. Low-calorie food intake is practiced daily as these aid in combating many health disorders. The phenomenon "between-course snacking" defines the limited amount of consumption of processed food such as pre-packed snack food products. Those items which comprise protein, vitamins, minerals and many other nutrients-dense ingredient contents are named snack foods. The low-calorie snacks differ from traditional snack because these snack items consist of more healthful gluten-free ingredients.Further, a growing sense of overall well-being which includes healthy living—is making more and more consumers aware of their diets. People are not much satisfied, so miserable and neglected, and only enjoy sweets or very sweet things which suggest an inclination to one side beyond reason, believing that they are too restricted when it comes to eating. Those who are more concerned about healthy snacks are now thinking about food's high caloric value more and more that would lead to weight gain. Those who have little more leisure and time to spend for proper dieting would be talking wellness food.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-low-calories-food-market The global low calorie food market is segmented by type into three major categories: Sugar substitutes, sugar alcohol substitutes, and nutrient based substitutes. The largest factor driving growth in this market is the historical change to pick healthier options sourced from natural products, more particularly stevia as natural low-calorie sweeteners to replace sugar or artificial chemicals. Such high hopes for strong appeals to consumer needs mainly target not only the food and beverage industry.Another key driver of the market for stevia is regulatory support. Stevia is gaining popularity because dietary sugar reduction legislation forces manufacturers to use healthier alternatives such as stevia. Increasing demand for clean-label products and natural ingredients has also led to the demand for stevia as a result of trends in natural ingredients. Calorie-free stevia, in particular, has immense appeal to individuals who wish to lose weight but not at the expense of taste.The global low calorie food market by application category is segmented into bakery products, snacks, dairy products, dietary beverages, and others. This increased demand for natural sweeteners rather than artificial sweeteners has been accompanied by increased popularity in low-calorie beverages. With such a high surge in demand, the beverages now come sweetened with stevia, and their demand is thus on the increase.The most vital trend now concerns those consumers who will want to buy a big range of snack products online all the time. Furthermore, the importance of having a holistic healthy approach, there is an offset of the fact that fast foods indeed could fill the hunger pangs that are set aside. Underdevelopment, this particular feature can be profoundly decreased when consideration is made for health sandwich options with spread and choose the future of business. Increasing consumer awareness and internet penetration have increased the usage of low-calorie beverages in the food industry to meet the rising demand.The global low calorie food market by distribution channel is online and offline where offline is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The market for low-calorie snacks is expanding due to the establishment of retail channels. Contemporary commercial channels are essential, especially those that actively market these kinds of goods. Health and wellness products are displayed in specially designed areas in a variety of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Other stores sell snacks designed especially for people who are health-conscious. E-commerce and online grocery shopping are also important factors. As a result of current trends, these snacks are now more accessible and have drawn the interest of consumers.Based on geography, the North American region is likely to increase significantly. North America has the highest concentration of fast food and quick service restaurants. High per capita income and the growing trend toward healthier eating are the reasons for the rising spending on high-quality, healthful foods and snacks, such as low-calorie options. Additionally, there is a rise in the convenience-related consumption of goods like snacks, as well as a rise in health and fitness concerns. Additionally, North America boasts a highly advanced retail infrastructure that makes it easier for customers to get most items, including food and groceries. Because they are easily accessible, some of these, such as low-calorie snacks, even have higher sales volumes.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global low calorie food market that have been covered are Cargill, Incorporated, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Bernard Food Industries, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Beneo Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Galam Ltd., Groupe Danone., Nestle S.A., Food Darzee, General Mills, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Herbalife, and ConAgra Foods.The market analytics report segments the Global low calorie food market as follows:• By Type• Sugar Substituteso Steviao Saccharino Aspartameo Others• Sugar Alcohol Substituteso Erythritolo Sorbitolo Others• Nutrient Based Substituteso Fat Basedo Protein Basedo Carbohydrate Based• By Applicationso Bakery Productso Snackso Dairy Productso Dietary Beverageso Others• By Distribution Channel• Offlineo Supermarketso Convenience Storeso Others• Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Cargill, Incorporated• Zydus Wellness Ltd• Bernard Food Industries• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.• Beneo Group• Ingredion Incorporated• Galam Ltd.• Groupe Danone.• Nestle S.A.• Food Darzee• General Mills• Unilever• Kraft Heinz• Herbalife• ConAgra FoodsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Animal Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market • Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nutraceuticals-market • Food Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-sweeteners-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 