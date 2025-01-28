Turjo Wadud Launches Turjo Talks Podcast to Empower Business Owners and Investors

Turjo Wadud launches Turjo Talks Podcast, sharing insights on growth, deal prep, and business exits with selectively invited industry leaders and experts

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turjo Wadud , Founder and CEO of 317 Advisory Group, is pleased to announce the launch of his new podcast, Turjo Talks, a platform dedicated to providing small and medium-sized business owners and investors with actionable insights on strategic growth, deal preparation, and maximizing business exits.With over two decades of experience in business strategy and transaction advisory, Turjo Wadud has designed the podcast to address the critical challenges and opportunities entrepreneurs face throughout the business lifecycle. Each episode features selectively invited guests, including industry leaders, financial experts, and accomplished entrepreneurs, offering listeners practical guidance to navigate the complexities of scaling their businesses and achieving their goals.“Our goal with Turjo Talks is to create a resource that not only informs but also empowers business owners and investors,” said Turjo Wadud. “We take pride in inviting some of the most successful and experienced individuals to share their insights, making every episode a unique and invaluable experience for our audience.”Listeners can expect episodes to cover topics such as:Strategies for growth and expansion in competitive markets.Key considerations when preparing a business for sale or investment.Insights into building sustainable operations for long-term success.The debut episode features Trey Haydon, Managing Director of The Haydon Group of Raymond James, discussing the mindset and steps required to scale a business and plan a successful exit. With a reputation for helping businesses navigate the complexities of the exit process, Trey brings valuable perspectives that resonate with entrepreneurs at all stages of growth.Turjo Talks is now available on major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts About Turjo WadudTurjo Wadud is the Founder and CEO of 317 Advisory Group, a consulting firm specializing in business optimization, valuation enhancement, and transaction advisory. With a career spanning over two decades, Turjo has guided clients through transactions totaling over $3 billion and remains committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve transformative success.

Turjo Wadud - Lessons On Maximizing Exits From Selling 35 Companies (ft. Trey Haydon)

