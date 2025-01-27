Treasury calls for media accreditation for the G20 finance track meeting

South Africa will host the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on 26 to 27 February 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This meeting will be preceded by the Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting on 24 and 25 February 2025.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency commenced on 1 December 2024 under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

Members of the media wishing to cover the meetings must apply for accreditation. Only legitimate media practitioners are eligible to apply.

Journalists using passports for identification must ensure that their passports are valid for at least 30 days beyond the meeting dates and have at least two unused pages. Journalists traveling from other countries with equipment such as cameras must complete ATA Carnet forms to ensure smooth customs processing upon arrival.

The media accreditation form must be completed in full. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The form is available here: Media Accreditation - G20 South Africa

The deadline for media accreditation is Friday, 07 February 2025. No extensions will be granted, and late applications will not be considered.

For more information on South Africa's Presidency of the G20, please visit the official website, www.g20.org

For enquiries, email media@treasury.gov.za and media@resbank.co.za