Ministers Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Nobuhle Nkabane meet with Vice Chancellors of Public Universities

Today, Government, led by the Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane met with Vice Chancellors of Public Universities with the coordination of Universities South Africa (USAF) and the support of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

The meeting discussed the impact of the USA Executive Orders and Tariffs on universities, in particular research funding and possible way-forward. The meeting was also briefed by Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. David Masondo about key developments on the 2025 National Budget and proposed allocations to support the higher education sector.

The meeting also discussed the social legitimacy of a public universities on public discourse for national interests and the importance of international scholars and universities of goodwill partnerships.

The meeting agreed on consolidation and coordination of efforts to address the immediate challenges and medium-term plans for mutual benefit between government and universities. Follow-up engagements will be organised to deal with progress and further actions.

The meeting appreciated the engagements with universities as critical stakeholders in addressing challenges facing the country.

