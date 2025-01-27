Minister Patricia De Lille hosts media launch of Meetings Africa 2025, 28 Jan

South African Tourism, in proud partnership with Gauteng Tourism Authority, Johannesburg Tourism Company, and the Sandton Convention Centre, is delighted to host the 19th edition of Meetings Africa, Africa’s premier business events trade show. This prestigious gathering will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 25 to 26 February 2025, preceded by the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) on 24 February 2025, designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations.

About Meetings Africa

Meetings Africa is the leading platform that showcases Africa's diverse business events products and experiences. Under the theme, “Africa’s success built on quality connections,” the event highlights collaboration and knowledge sharing to drive the continent’s success and growth.

This year, Meetings Africa will once again bring together hundreds of exhibitors, buyers, and key decision-makers from the global business events sector. It is a sought-after platform designed to drive engagement, create impactful connections, and unlock new opportunities for Africa's business events industry.

With attendees expected from over nineteen (19) African countries and fifty-two (52) international markets, the event is set to amplify Africa’s positioning as a world-class destination for business events.

Meetings Africa 2025 also capitalises on the tourism sector’s remarkable recovery momentum and its potential to propel economic growth across the continent. Tomorrow, Tuesday 28 January 2025, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister, Maggie Sotyu will host a media launch to share key information about the business events trade show.

The media launch will include a panel discussion by tourism and business events leaders including South African Tourism CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe, Sithembiso Dlamini - CEO of Gauteng Tourism Authority, Rick Taylor - CEO: The Business Tourism Company: Consultancy - Business Events: MICE sector, Glenton de Kock - CEO of the South African Association of the Conference Industry (SAACI) and Gwen Ncube - Director for Stakeholder Relations at Small Tourism Enterprise Association (STEA) Members of the media are invited to attend the Media Launch of Meetings Africa 2025.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday 28 January 2025

Time: 10h30 for 11h00am

Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange - Exchange Square, Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton

Media enqueries:

Zara Nicholson

E-mail: znicholson@tourism.gov.za

Cell: +27 79 416 5996