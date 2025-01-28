Ekaru Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Ekaru, a leading managed service provider based in the greater Boston area, MA.

This partnership will help Ekaru’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Ekaru has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“Email is the gateway to your business, and without DMARC enforcement, you’re potentially leaving it wide open to cybercriminals. With PCI compliance requiring stronger email protections by March 31 and NIST emphasizing the need for Trustworthy Email, now is the time to act. Implementing DMARC isn’t just a recommendation, it’s a necessity to protect your customers, your reputation, and your bottom line, ” said Ann Westerheim, Founder and President of Ekaru.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ekaru to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Ekaru

Ekaru offers a comprehensive range of services including Cybersecurity, Data Protection, Cloud solutions, VoIP, and general IT support to small businesses in the greater Boston area. The company serves businesses across a variety of industries, including medical, legal, accounting, marketing, manufacturing, technology, non-profits, and more.

Ekaru’s mission is to provide enterprise-class technology services to small businesses with responsive, knowledgeable, and local support.

www.ekaru.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

