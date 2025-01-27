Sustainable Farming Market Projected to Hit US$ 34.90 Billion by 2034, Recording an 8.6% CAGR Growth Rate

Sustainable Farming Market

The growing consciousness of climate change and its influence on agriculture worldwide is a prominent factor driving the sustainable farming market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟒.𝟗𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟓.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠?A growing aggregate of inventive farmers and scientists are charting a divergent path heading a farming system that is more sustainable, ecologically, cost-effectively, and socially. This system can accommodate farms of all sizes, generating a varied gamut of food, fibers, and fuel conformed to local conditions and regional markets.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Sustainability also indicates the entire system is more adaptable to droughts, floods, and other influences of climate change that farmers are already observing. Albeit, the shift to this kind of system frequently includes some advanced prices, intelligent public policies, and assistance farmers in making a move. Sustainable farming practices such as carbon sequestration via without-till farming and agroforestry play an important part in decreasing greenhouse gas discharge and structuring flexibility to climate change, impacting the sustainable farming market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠?The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by severe inventions and tactical alliances, including critical players involving technology donors and agricultural firms. Here are some of the leading players in the sustainable farming market:• AeroFarms• BASF SE• Bayer AG• Carbon Robotics• Cargill• Corteva Agriscience• Deere & Company𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In April 2024, Nestlé Purina partnered with Cargill to push the acquisition of advancing agricultural methodologies within its soy and corn supply chain.• In January 2024, BASF SE and its partners issued an annual 7 impact report for Pragati, the world's premier sustainable castor bean program.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The growing acquisition of precision farming technologies such as GPS-directed instruments, drones, and sensors is sanctioning more productive and sustainable farming practices. These technologies permit farmers to maximize feeding, decrease refuse, and lessen ecological influence, thus fueling the market expansion.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Governments globally are strengthening their endeavors to speed up the acquisition of sustainable farming practices via a gamut of fiscal procedures involving subsidies, grants, and stimulus. These capabilities circumscribe sizeable reinforcement for organic farming, soil preservation endeavors, and the amalgamation of green energy systems within agricultural functioning. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on sustainable farming market sales.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The surging population globally, with these predictions approximating 10 billion people by 2050, is pushing the demand for food at an outstanding rate. As per the evaluation gathered by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the worldwide population will touch 9.3 billion by 2050, requiring a 60% escalation in food production to meet the demand of the escalating population.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest sustainable farming market share. This can be attributed to the robust consumer demand for organic and renewably produced food, together with strong government reinforcement and stimulus for sustainable practices.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Type Outlook• Organic Farming• Agro-Ecology• Regenerative Agriculture• Conservation Agriculture• Precision AgricultureBy Application Outlook• Food Production• Bioenergy• Environmental Services• Water Management• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the sustainable farming market?The market size was valued at USD 15.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 34.90 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the sustainable farming market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.What are the segments covered in the market?The segments covered in the market are type, application, and region.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. 