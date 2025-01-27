Dawn Poteau Joins Bravanti | a ZRG Company as a Client Service and Program Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravanti | a ZRG Company announced today that Dawn Poteau has joined the firm as a Client Service and Program Director. She will strengthen the firm’s executive coaching capabilities while designing and delivering programs that drive client success.

Poteau brings over 20 years of experience in talent management, leadership development, and executive coaching, with a proven track record of aligning people strategy with business objectives across multiple industries including automotive, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

"We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the team," said Mary Herrmann, managing director, global executive coaching at Bravanti | a ZRG Company. "Her extensive experience in talent management and proven track record of developing leaders across global organizations makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Her expertise in leadership development and executive coaching aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential."

Previously, Poteau founded and led Talent Activators, LLC, where she built a thriving executive coaching and leadership development practice serving clients across multiple industries. Her distinguished career includes senior leadership positions at Omni Hotels, RWD Technologies, Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) Group, and Cooper Standard Automotive, where she led succession planning and talent calibration meetings with C-suite and senior leadership across all business units.

Poteau’s strategic initiatives have consistently delivered impressive results, including a 134% increase in learning completion rates and significant improvements in employee engagement metrics. She has also facilitated 200+ leadership accelerations and conducted 2,000 hours of coaching hours with business leaders.

"I am thrilled to expand my impact by joining Bravanti | a ZRG Company," said Poteau. "Throughout my career and as founder of Talent Activators, my passion has been helping leaders and organizations unlock their full potential. Now, I can offer my clients enhanced resources, expanded capabilities, and access to a broader network of expertise. This strategic move allows me the opportunity to ensure my clients receive the highest level of service backed by ZRG’s worldwide presence and comprehensive suite of leadership solutions."

Dawn Poteau holds a master’s degree in management – Strategic Leadership from New England College and a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Development from Oakland University. She is an ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC), and holds numerous professional certifications including Hogan Assessments, Leadership Versatility Index 360, Cultural Intelligence, and SHRM-SCP. She is also a Project Management Professional (PMP) and served on the Board of Visitors for Oakland University's School of Nursing.

Headquartered in Chicago, Bravanti | a ZRG Company helps leaders, people, and organizations find the power within to lead bravely and be prepared to meet challenges and seize opportunities in a continually uncertain business environment. Over the course of 35 years, the firm’s services include executive coaching, executive team coaching, new leader and team acceleration, leadership acceleration, and outplacement/career transition, including executive advisory, internal mobility, and Next Act.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

