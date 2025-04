Cosmos Health Further Expands Facility Upgrades Program at Cana Laboratories and Signs 5-Year Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Pharmex for 1.5 Million Bottles of the Antiseptic Drug AMBITASOL 1L

CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company'') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories (“Cana”), has completed the latest upgrades to its manufacturing capabilities and capacity, and has secured a long-term, five-year contract manufacturing agreement with Pharmex S.A. (“Pharmex”) for the annual production of 300,000 bottles of the antiseptic drug AMBITASOL 1L, totaling 1,500,000 units over the duration of the agreement.

Pharmex, established in 1981, is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and marketing of medicinal products, antiseptics, dermocosmetics, and medical devices in targeted therapeutic areas such as dermatology, ophthalmology, and pediatrics.

Cosmos Health completed its acquisition of Cana in July 2023 and has since invested in upgrading Cana’s Athens facility, which is licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), laying the foundation for future growth. As a result, Cana is now ramping up revenue generation from manufacturing its own products as well as those of third parties. Cana’s facilities can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceuticals, including tablets, capsules, syrups, nasal sprays, creams, gels, antiseptics, and biocides. In line with this strategy, the Company has entered into the aforementioned contract manufacturing agreement with Pharmex to support its growth aspirations.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased to continue scaling our high-margin contract manufacturing business at Cana through our collaboration with Pharmex. We look forward to securing additional agreements that will further expand our client base, strengthen cash flows, and drive sustained profitability.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.