BOV Fund Services Limited wins in The European Banking & Finance Awards 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking and Finance, Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, North America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.The European, for over 15 years, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.The European would like to congratulate BOV Fund Services Limited on winning the following title for our Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024 Most Efficient Fund Administrator of the Year – MaltaWith highly qualified professional people and significant investment in state-of-the-art technology, BOV Fund Services positions itself as one of Malta’s leading fund administrators, servicing Funds and Asset Management companies for a total Assets under Administration representing a sizeable proportion of the local market share. BOV Fund Services provides a full suite of high-end fund administration services from fund valuation, accounting, transfer agency, corporate services, regulatory reporting and more. The Company also provides a comprehensive solution in the structuring and re-domiciliation of all fund typologies on a turnkey basis, managing the entire process on behalf of clients for a seamless experience.

