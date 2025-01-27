PRIB: Free legal assistance for MUP personnel gets Senate nod

PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Free legal assistance for MUP personnel gets Senate nod A bill seeking to provide free legal assistance to military and uniformed personnel facing charges arising from incidents related to the performance of their duty was approved in the Senate on Monday, January 27, 2025. With 21 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and no abstentions, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steered the approval of Senate Bill No. 2814, or the proposed "Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act," on third and final reading. "We recognize the unique position of our men and women in uniform who swore to protect national security and public order, run after criminals and apprehend lawless elements; unfortunately, the nature of their work exposed them to harassment suits and counter charges - causing them financial stress, anxiety, and demoralization," Estrada, sponsor of the measure, said. The Chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, said military and uniformed personnel (MUP), including officers and enlisted uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Hydrography Branch of the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) facing criminal, civil, or administrative proceedings arising from service-related incidents shall be entitled to free legal assistance. Retired and honorably discharged and separated MUP shall also be eligible for free legal assistance. Under the bill, free legal assistance would include legal representation in civil, criminal, or administrative proceedings, legal advice or consultations, preparation of pleadings, motions, memoranda, and all other legal forms and documents, court fees and other related fees, and notarization of documents. "Within 24 hours from the official receipt of the charge against the MUP, the head of the MUP agencies, through the head of the legal office, shall direct their respective legal officers to provide free legal assistance to qualified MUP," according to the bill. Under the proposed measure, service-related cases shall be determined by the respective legal offices of the AFP, BFP, BJMP, PCG, BuCor, PNP, and NAMRIA. "We thank the honorable members of this Senate for providing this much-needed support to our military and uniformed personnel from the AFP, PNP, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Corrections, and NAMRIA. This is a big morale boost in their ranks. As was the case during the period of interpellation, perhaps now they are applauded again with joy," the seasoned lawmaker said. "Today, the Senate reaffirmed its full support for their faithful fulfillment of their sworn duties, and we stand by them in every mission and operation. With this, we expect them to be even more relentless in arresting criminals and dismantling syndicates, and demonstrate an even higher level of dedication and commitment to duty without being fearful or intimidated with possible charges that might come their way," Estrada added. The bill was introduced by Senators Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Estrada, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Imee Marcos, Mark Villar, Grace Poe, Raffy Tulfo, and Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri.

