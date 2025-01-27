JUST BECAUSE LAUNCHES: A New Name in Luxury Interiors and Statement Pieces

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new player has arrived with the stated purpose of ‘shaking up the world of interior decor.’ Just Because , a creative studio with a rebellious edge and a division of Scruffy Dog Creative Group, has officially launched its brand and e-commerce platform.With a shop full of singular statement pieces and a bespoke commissions service , the new player hopes to serve daring hospitality and residential spaces with its distinctive and subversive style. Rejecting the predictable trends dominating today’s interiors, the brand offers bold furniture, statement sculptures, and custom art that demand attention and spark conversations.Born out of a desire to challenge aesthetic monotony, Just Because aims to create spaces that are impossible to ignore. With teams based in the UK, Dubai, and Barcelona, the studio operates on a global scale, delivering impactful designs for hospitality, residential, and commercial interiors.The studio offers:● Feature Furniture: Eye-catching pieces that set the tone for hospitality interiors, residential spaces, and boutique venues.● Statement Sculptures: Striking works, from lifelike busts to larger-than-life installations, that turn heads.● Wall Art: Creative designs that transform walls into conversation starters, adding personality and flair to hotels, restaurants, and commercial spaces.This is another exciting venture from Scruffy Dog Creative Group, who already operate several sub-divisions including model-making experts M.A.D Models and brand activation specialists Cuddle Creative Works. Just Because is positioned to disrupt the norm in interior decor, blending advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship. The studio’s artisans, sculptors, and designers come from a range of backgrounds to bring a fresh perspective that ensures every piece stands out.“Good design should make you feel something,” says Joel Devine, Senior Project Manager at Just Because. “Whether it’s a smile, a pause, or a conversation, we aim to create pieces that leave an impression long after you’ve left the space.”As it launches, Just Because is already making waves with its subversive approach to decor. The studio invites hospitality operators, architects, and interior designers to collaborate on projects that push boundaries and create unforgettable spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.