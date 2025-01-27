Premier Alan Winde takes part in official sod-turning ceremony for renewable energy project in Riversdale

On Friday, 24 September 2025, Premier Alan Winde took part in the official sod-turning ceremony for the multi-million Rand renewable energy project being constructed in Riversdale, in the southern Cape. This project will bring reliable, affordable, and renewable energy to this growing hub of economic activity and job creation.

Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Isaac Sileku, Provincial Minister of Mobility, Grant Riddles, Executive Mayor of Hessequa Municipality and Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Maré joined him for this momentous occasion.

“While I join millions of Western Cape residents in welcoming the over 300-day respite from load shedding, we must not allow ourselves to be lulled into a false sense of energy security,” remarked the Premier. He added, “Now more than ever we must use this opportunity to keep enabling municipalities in our province to explore and invest in alternative energy solutions, with an added focus on making power more affordable and environmentally-friendly. We know that Eskom is threatening a staggering 44% in electricity sales to municipalities in the upcoming financial year and a project like this will help the municipality absorb some of the worst of these price increases and pass on those benefits to its residents. This project is not just ensuring energy resilience, which is much needed after the disastrous spate of power cuts, we are also taking a more responsible approach to power generation through renewable and affordable energy provision.”

This energy project will be critical in protecting the residents of Riversdale and its surrounds from any further Eskom power cuts in the future, securing economic growth, and driving job creation in the region.

The solar project comprises:

10 MW-hours of solar photovoltaic (PV) capable of generating 15 million kilowatt-hours annually;

a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a storage capacity of 10 MW-hours will enable efficient energy storage and discharge; and

the implementation of advanced monitoring and control systems for real-time performance tracking and optimisation.

The Western Cape Government encourages the private sector to keep playing its part in building up a sustainable and cost-effective energy system in the province. “The energy sector is bristling with opportunity and we stand ready to build partnerships to avoid the return of load shedding,” stated the Premier.

As much as the energy crisis has plagued South Africa, the exorbitant cost of electricity is also compounding the country’s economic growth woes. Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for a more than 40% increase in electricity tariffs. “The provincial government strongly opposes this. This would put our residents under even more pressure, as well as impeding economic growth. This is why we must enable private sector stakeholders to help us reduce our reliance on Eskom for our energy needs. Where there is a reliable energy supply there is economic growth, investment, and more jobs,” said Premier Winde.

Minister Teruis Simmers said, “Today is a historic moment as Riversdale is on course to become the first town in the Western Cape, if not South Africa, to achieve energy independence from Eskom. This renewable energy project will provide reliable power to the town’s residents, protect critical infrastructure, and support local businesses. It is a bold step forward in addressing the energy crisis, while also helping to boost Riversdale’s economy.”

Mayor Riddles added, “Let us see the soil we turn today as a symbol of hope and growth. May it mark the beginning of new opportunities, a brighter future, and a legacy we can all be proud of."

In lauding the Western Cape Government and Hessequa Munipality’s forward-thinking approach to tackling the energy crisis, Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said, “I want to applaud the Western Cape Government for its vision and proactive leadership in helping municipalities integrate renewable energy into their business model, and to Hessequa Municipality for playing a leading role in the country in leveraging renewable energy for the benefit of all residents”.

The Western Cape Government’s efforts to ensure affordable, reliable and renewable energy extend across the province, with projects such as solar PV installations, guided by our Energy Resilience Programme that is aimed at generating 5,700MW by 2035, laying the foundation for an energy-secure Western Cape. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we are ensuring economic growth, job creation, and a dignified life for all our communities.

One such stakeholder is Balancell. Earlier this week, Premier Winde visited the company’s offices and factory in Ndabeni, Cape Town.

Balancell is a lithium ferro-phosphate battery manufacturer employing over 1,000 people. The company expanded its operations last year due to the growing demand for energy storage solutions. Almost all components of the company’s products are locally produced, sustaining many more domestic jobs. The Premier noted, “With companies like Balancell choosing the Western Cape as its base of operations, we will be able to further sustain our promising economic growth and job creation trajectory.”

