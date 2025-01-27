Western Cape Education on schools falling victim to senseless vandalism and theft during holidays

Despite increasing the number of schools where the Western Cape Government subsidised holiday security to 480 schools this year, we have unfortunately seen an increase in cases of burglary and vandalism of our schools during this period.

During the summer holidays, 47 incidents of burglary or vandalism were reported by 34 schools.

This is a significant increase in incidents from the 26 incidents reported at 24 schools during the same period last year. While majority of incidents were minor in nature, these incidents are costly to schools, both in terms of the cost of replacement and the impact on school functionality.

Items damaged or stolen include electrical fixtures, appliances, food for learners, bathroom fixtures, fencing and security equipment, windows and a host of other items.

It is disappointing that our schools will once again have to allocate time and resources to cover these losses. Our schools are precious community resources, and they must be protected and cared for by all of us.

We urge the public to keep a close eye on their local schools, and to report suspicious activity in the vicinity of our schools to South African Police Services (SAPS) or the Safe Schools hotline (0800 45 46 47) immediately.

If you have any information, no matter how small, about the incidents that occurred over the holiday, please do not hesitate to inform the SAPS. What might seem insignificant information may turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle that they need to apprehend the criminals and recover our schools’ property!

