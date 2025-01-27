Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in the Automotive Industry

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Share

Innovations in material engineering, such as advanced composites and nano-materials, are making lightweight materials more durable, cost-effective, and scalable

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Vehicle Type (IC Engine Powered, Electric Powered, and Others), Material Type (Metals, Composites, Plastics, and Elastomer), and Component (Frame, Powertrain, Interior Systems & Components, and Exterior Systems & Components): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030"𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕𝟏.𝟔𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟏𝟐𝟔.𝟕𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1601 The growth of the global automotive lightweight materials market is driven by surge in need for fuel-efficient mobility solution and improved strength & safety of the vehicle. Moreover, consistent changes in design requirements of the automotive especially in electric vehicles and implementation of stringent emission norms by several policymakers are projected to create significant opportunity for lightweight materials during the forecast period.Europe dominates the automotive lightweight materials market in which the U.S. is expected to be a leader country in the global automotive lightweight materials market during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the market, owing to changes in automotive industry outlook and adoption of the advanced materials by automakers in the region for vehicle development. Germany, the UK, and India are expected to witness as emerging countries in the global automotive lightweight materials market, owing to tranformation in automotive design consideration of the auomkares to cope up with the stingent vehicle emission norms, as weight of the vehicle is directly impact the emssion level of the vehicle. The global automotive lightweight materials market is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players holding majority of share. The majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, expansion, and product development activities.The IC engine powered segment to dominate by 2030-By vehicle type, the IC engine powered segment contributed to around four-fifths of the global automotive light material market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The fact that the available fleet across the globe is dominated by the IC powered vehicle drives the growth of the segment. However, the electric powered segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the rise in penetration of electric vehicle and growing trend of usage of green mobility solution.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1601 The exterior systems and components segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on component, the exterior systems and components segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2030. Furthermore, the segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the change in manufacturing outlook of the automotive development and growing adoption of the lightweight materials by the automotive manufacturers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-Hindalco Industries LimitedLyondellbasell Industries N.V.Owens CorningStratasys Ltd.Thyssenkrupp AGToray Industries Inc.Alcoa CorporationArcelorMittalBASF SECovestro AG🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲👉By vehicle type, the electric powered segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.👉On the basis of material type, the metals segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.👉Depending on component, the exterior systems and components segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.👉Europe dominated the global automotive lightweight materials market in 2020 in terms of market share.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 