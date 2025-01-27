TAJ Holding Group Enhances Corporate Governance with New Board of Directors, Audit Committee & Internal Audit Leadership

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group , a premier Saudi conglomerate established in 2008, has announced a series of significant governance initiatives to strengthen transparency, accountability, and operational excellence. Shareholders have approved the formation of a Board of Directors with a majority of independent directors, alongside the establishment of an Audit Committee composed entirely of independent members. Additionally, the Group will appoint an Internal Audit Manager to lead its internal audit function. These measures will be implemented within the next 30 days.Mr. Omar Henaidy, Founder and Group CEO of TAJ Holding Group, commented on this milestone:"This is a transformative step in TAJ Holding Group’s journey. By introducing a majority-independent Board of Directors, an independent Audit Committee, and a dedicated Internal Audit Manager, we are fortifying our commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance. These initiatives reflect our mission to create long-term value for our stakeholders and ensure sustainable growth aligned with Vision 2030."The Board of Directors will provide strategic guidance and oversight, ensuring alignment with the Group’s vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Audit Committee will oversee financial reporting, risk management, and compliance, enhancing transparency and stakeholder confidence. Meanwhile, the Internal Audit Manager will be tasked with implementing robust internal controls and ensuring operational efficiency across the Group’s diverse portfolio.About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a dynamic Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a mission to create opportunities, empower entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable economic progress. The Group’s diverse portfolio spans high-growth industries, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. By bridging Saudi potential with global expertise, Taj Holding Group fosters impactful ventures and drives innovation to create long-term value.

